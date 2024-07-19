It is ironic that the freedom Mandela and fellow Struggle heroes sacrificed their lives for –for the benefit of all of us in SA – cannot be freely enjoyed even in the comfort of our homes. Citizens are ceding a significant portion of their incomes paying for security systems and services such as armed response security, all in the effort to secure reasonable safety for themselves and their families.
Even the erstwhile safety of the rural areas has been eroded, as seen with the numerous stories this newspaper and other media report on, about people being killed in their homes. In most cases, the victims are women and children.
Public spaces also do not guarantee safety, even during daytime. South Africans must be calculative about where they walk and play, lest they become victims of opportunist street criminals. As it is, our cities have public areas that are no-go zones. And, given SA’s shockingly high numbers of contact crimes, according to SAPS statistics, it is understandable why people would forego the freedom of being in certain places for normal activities such as shopping or exploration.
SOWETAN SAYS | Let GNU redeem our freedoms
Image: GCIS
Yesterday, the country and the world celebrated the Nelson Mandela International Day, the birthday of SA’s first democratic president. The late statesman remains an enduring symbol of freedom whose contribution to world peace continues to be honoured.
It was also the burial of SA football iconic personality, Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, who died last week. The circumstances of his death are a troublesome factor to many South Africans. Tshabalala died in hospital of injuries he sustained when he was shot by criminals at his home in March.
That fact alone stands out like a sore thumb from the landscape of a democratic country. Thirty years into our emancipation from apartheid, public safety and freedom of movement have become elusive for the majority of South Africans.
ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA | GNU should be free of political deployment
It is ironic that the freedom Mandela and fellow Struggle heroes sacrificed their lives for –for the benefit of all of us in SA – cannot be freely enjoyed even in the comfort of our homes. Citizens are ceding a significant portion of their incomes paying for security systems and services such as armed response security, all in the effort to secure reasonable safety for themselves and their families.
Even the erstwhile safety of the rural areas has been eroded, as seen with the numerous stories this newspaper and other media report on, about people being killed in their homes. In most cases, the victims are women and children.
Public spaces also do not guarantee safety, even during daytime. South Africans must be calculative about where they walk and play, lest they become victims of opportunist street criminals. As it is, our cities have public areas that are no-go zones. And, given SA’s shockingly high numbers of contact crimes, according to SAPS statistics, it is understandable why people would forego the freedom of being in certain places for normal activities such as shopping or exploration.
READER LETTER | GNU must fast-track BBBEE project
Yesterday also marked a significant moment in SA history, when the lawmakers of the new government of national unity (GNU) met for the opening of parliament address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We hope the gathering revived in the hearts of the MPs the spirit that drove Mandela and fellow freedom fighters.
Let the GNU work hard to restore personal freedoms for South Africans. This is one basic human right we cannot afford to fool around with when so many compatriots having died fighting for it.
Rest in peace Bra Stan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos