SOWETAN SAYS | Rulani right fit to revive Wydad

Wydad Casablanca’s decision to hire Rulani Mokwena as their head coach is a major fillip for SA football.
Mokwena is already in Morocco with a two-year contract as Wydad coach, after his dramatic exit from Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of this month.
After helping Sundowns to a great run in the last two years, it was fitting that Mokwena spread his wings, and the notoriously demanding Wydad job seems a perfect springboard for him to explore his potential.
Mokwena follows in the footsteps of his mentor Pitso Mosimane who left Sundowns in 2020 to head Al Ahly, of Egypt.
Mosimane’s mandate was clear: to end Ahly’s wait for the CAF Champions League. He succeeded in that regard, winning the continental championship twice in successive years with the Egyptians and losing it once in the final.
Mokwena will not find a similar mandate at Wydad, because the Moroccans did not even qualify for next season’s Champions League after a challenging past year. Wydad have battled for stability on the coaching front – they have hired four coaches this year alone. In the last 10 years, the longest coach at that club lasted just over a year.
Wydad surely realise now that this is the time to rebuild, hence they have looked to the 37-year-old Mokwena. He may have divided opinion after his unexpected ouster from the Sundowns job, but Mokwena should now be supported by all South Africans as he opens a new chapter.
When Mosimane ventured into the unknown four years ago, he opened the door for the likes of Mokwena – now top teams believe in SA coaches.
In Tanzania, Fadlu Davids has taken over as Simba coach, while Morena Ramoreboli has been in charge of Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy for some time.
The truth is top jobs in SA football are quite limited, and if the country’s more qualified coaches can spread their wings, it will open doors for more. Also, these coaching jobs at times revolve around the same people, so there’s little opportunity for tangible growth and new entrants into the market.
It is for that reason that we wish Mokwena well at Wydad. We trust that just as he proved his competence when others doubted him at Sundowns, first when he was assistant to Mosimane and then outright head coach since 2022, he will take Wydad out of the doldrums and make them a force again.
SOWETAN SAYS | Rulani right fit to revive Wydad
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Wydad Casablanca’s decision to hire Rulani Mokwena as their head coach is a major fillip for SA football.
Mokwena is already in Morocco with a two-year contract as Wydad coach, after his dramatic exit from Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of this month.
After helping Sundowns to a great run in the last two years, it was fitting that Mokwena spread his wings, and the notoriously demanding Wydad job seems a perfect springboard for him to explore his potential.
Mokwena follows in the footsteps of his mentor Pitso Mosimane who left Sundowns in 2020 to head Al Ahly, of Egypt.
Mosimane’s mandate was clear: to end Ahly’s wait for the CAF Champions League. He succeeded in that regard, winning the continental championship twice in successive years with the Egyptians and losing it once in the final.
Mokwena will not find a similar mandate at Wydad, because the Moroccans did not even qualify for next season’s Champions League after a challenging past year. Wydad have battled for stability on the coaching front – they have hired four coaches this year alone. In the last 10 years, the longest coach at that club lasted just over a year.
Wydad surely realise now that this is the time to rebuild, hence they have looked to the 37-year-old Mokwena. He may have divided opinion after his unexpected ouster from the Sundowns job, but Mokwena should now be supported by all South Africans as he opens a new chapter.
When Mosimane ventured into the unknown four years ago, he opened the door for the likes of Mokwena – now top teams believe in SA coaches.
In Tanzania, Fadlu Davids has taken over as Simba coach, while Morena Ramoreboli has been in charge of Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy for some time.
The truth is top jobs in SA football are quite limited, and if the country’s more qualified coaches can spread their wings, it will open doors for more. Also, these coaching jobs at times revolve around the same people, so there’s little opportunity for tangible growth and new entrants into the market.
It is for that reason that we wish Mokwena well at Wydad. We trust that just as he proved his competence when others doubted him at Sundowns, first when he was assistant to Mosimane and then outright head coach since 2022, he will take Wydad out of the doldrums and make them a force again.
Rulani signs for Moroccan giants Wydad
SOWETAN SAYS | Give Nabi time to rebuild club
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos