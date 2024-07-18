JACO VILJOEN | Quality, safety vital when choosing project partners

Superior craftsmanship is also a hallmark of a quality-focused EPC partner. Teams must be equipped with the expertise to implement innovative solutions that optimise performance and minimise maintenance needs. Rigorous testing and inspection protocols further guarantee that installations meet stringent quality benchmarks before project handover.
In summary, companies need to invite EPCs to submit past performance reviews with case studies, or provide detail on inspection and testing procedures, feedback mechanisms, and quality assurance plans as evidence of their commitment to quality.
A capable EPC partner prioritises the health and wellbeing of all personnel involved in project’s execution, both on the contractor and client sides. This commitment begins with comprehensive risk assessments that identify potential hazards and establish proactive mitigation strategies.
Additionally, regular safety training ensures that all team members are equipped to handle challenges safely and effectively, minimising the risk of incidents and creating a culture of safety that’s present throughout every aspect of the operations.
State-of-the-art safety equipment and technologies further enhance workplace safety, providing added layers of protection against potential hazards.
Yet all too often, companies overlook safety as a metric by failing to consider indicators such as Total Recordable Incident Rates (TRIR), or Lost Time Injury Frequency Rates (LTIFR) as evidence of EPC providers’ safety track records.
Ultimately, procurement processes need to begin including and emphasising clear, measurable benchmarks for quality and safety. The “bare minimum” on these fronts is simply not acceptable within the mining sector, especially in underground operations, given the risks to lives and livelihoods.
EPCs play an essential role in ensuring project successes and boosting productivity and profitability. This’ is why they should be selected with the utmost care.
Viljoen is the project director at TDS Projects Group
JACO VILJOEN | Quality, safety vital when choosing project partners
Image: JARUEK CHAIRAK
Due to the complex, often dangerous, nature of mining operations, selecting an expert engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner with a strong track record, is the first, and arguably most important, step to successfully completing a project. However, many companies continue to consistently overlook two vital metrics when appointing an EPC: quality and safety.
Neglecting to interrogate track records and contracting a substandard EPC can wreak havoc on mining project timelines, budgets, deliverables and, ultimately, the bottom line. The first round of the vetting process should therefore emphasise whether a contractor excels in these two crucial areas, or whether they may be prone to cutting corners or simply lack the necessary expertise. It remains concerning to see them neglected so often on tenders and procurement requirements.
Quality shouldn’t be a checkbox exercise. It should be present throughout every aspect of the project’s life cycle, ensuring that deliverables meet, if not exceed, all requirements. At TDS Projects Group, for instance, this means constantly scrutinising every detail – from the initial design through to final implementation.
A reputable EPC partner distinguishes itself by adhering to stringent quality control processes that guarantee superior craftsmanship, durability of installations, and adherence to client specifications. From materials sourcing to execution or implementation and commissioning, a focus on quality ensures that deliverables meet and exceed client expectations, enhancing project longevity and operational efficiency.
Innovation plays a major role here. For example, by integrating advanced technologies and industry best practices, TDS has consistently enhanced efficiency and raised the overall quality of our deliverables, ensuring that clients receive cutting-edge solutions tailored to their specific needs.
DANIEL ORELOWITZ | Skills, education key to solving problem of joblessness
Superior craftsmanship is also a hallmark of a quality-focused EPC partner. Teams must be equipped with the expertise to implement innovative solutions that optimise performance and minimise maintenance needs. Rigorous testing and inspection protocols further guarantee that installations meet stringent quality benchmarks before project handover.
In summary, companies need to invite EPCs to submit past performance reviews with case studies, or provide detail on inspection and testing procedures, feedback mechanisms, and quality assurance plans as evidence of their commitment to quality.
A capable EPC partner prioritises the health and wellbeing of all personnel involved in project’s execution, both on the contractor and client sides. This commitment begins with comprehensive risk assessments that identify potential hazards and establish proactive mitigation strategies.
Additionally, regular safety training ensures that all team members are equipped to handle challenges safely and effectively, minimising the risk of incidents and creating a culture of safety that’s present throughout every aspect of the operations.
State-of-the-art safety equipment and technologies further enhance workplace safety, providing added layers of protection against potential hazards.
Yet all too often, companies overlook safety as a metric by failing to consider indicators such as Total Recordable Incident Rates (TRIR), or Lost Time Injury Frequency Rates (LTIFR) as evidence of EPC providers’ safety track records.
Ultimately, procurement processes need to begin including and emphasising clear, measurable benchmarks for quality and safety. The “bare minimum” on these fronts is simply not acceptable within the mining sector, especially in underground operations, given the risks to lives and livelihoods.
EPCs play an essential role in ensuring project successes and boosting productivity and profitability. This’ is why they should be selected with the utmost care.
Viljoen is the project director at TDS Projects Group
KENOSI MOSALAKAE | True liberation cannot be attained through projects like BEE
SOWETAN SAYS | Workplaces need to transform
WANDILE SIHLOBO | New agriculture, rural development ministers must get things done
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos