SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Commission upskills staff to be 'fit for purpose'
Developing economies require dynamic organisations that are not stati – Competition Commission
In the words of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”.
This clarion call is more relevant now than it was three decades ago. It resonates with one of the pillars of SA’s National Development Plan (NDP), which envisions “a capable and developmental state”.
Among other milestones, it seeks to ensure that “staff at all levels must have the authority, experience and support they need to do their jobs”. It commands that “this will require a more long-term approach to skills development”.
Last month, I shared Nandi Mokoena’s journey from graduate to learning and development specialist at the Competition Commission, and the impact of our innovative graduate training programme.
This holistic approach to career and skills development also extends to our staff across our different divisions. It rides on the commission’s catalytic role in building an inclusive and sustainable economy.
This places an important task on the commission’s leadership to ensure that our staff’s skills evolve and grow to meet the needs of where the country’s economy is likely to be in the next five to 10 years.
To ensure an institution that is fit for purpose, our learning and development strategy focuses on upskilling our staff to perform optimally in their roles; recruiting new staff to address capacity and capability needs; and fostering sustainable capacity building that enhances the commission’s performance now and in the future.
Developing and fast-growing economies require dynamic organisations that are not static. They require us to ensure that our success is built on a forward looking fit for purpose workforce. This means keeping in mind what their role will look like in the future and what roles will be needed in the future too.
It is a daunting task considering the rapid evolution in technology and a dynamic legislative future.
Our human capital division is poised to tackle these as they continue to keep their finger on the pulse of not only new trends but also consistent engagement with management and staff on the ground.
This helps guide the commission on where we need to build future capabilities, including offering support to staff to pursue qualifications they might need to develop these skills.
As part of our staff development strategy, the commission offers staff an opportunity to pursue tertiary education as a demonstration of our commitment to investing in an organisational culture that values continuous learning and development.
In the 2023 academic year, the commission provided 42 staff with study aid to pursue qualifications that ranged from a bachelor’s degree in government administration, a diploma in paralegal studies, and a law degree, to a doctorate in economics and a master’s degree in journalism.
However, the highlight for the commission is the support of two of its drivers to complete their national senior certificates online.
The importance of being part of the growth of the organisation is an intrinsic value of the commission that cannot be understated. Every course completed enables the commission to bolster leadership, foster global best practices, develop sophisticated managerial skills, and impart specialised knowledge with the goal to enhance decision-making and leadership within the organisation.
One staff member who has taken the value of building her career to heart and completed her BCom degree with the support of the commission’s executive personal assistant Thozama Linganisa.
Despite her demanding role supporting executives, Thozama continues to persevere towards her goal of becoming an organisational development specialist. This year, she is completing her honours in human resource management, and the commission is supporting her unreservedly.
Fostering a culture of excellence and learning goes beyond the university or school classroom. As much as I have written about the need for government agencies to communicate with youth on the ground, we need to do the same and create open lines of communication with staff from the leadership to entry level.
Our human capital team does this regularly by engaging with staff and, at times, even assisting staff with their academic research on the institution.
One of our staff members pursuing a master’s degree in industrial psychology this year is Anusha Ellary. Her research focuses on employee wellbeing, and she hopes to plough back the best practices she learnt into improving the wellbeing of our staff.
Our human capital team and these researchers speak to the leaders of each division, deepen their understanding of the extend of support functions, ask what trends staff are seeing in their fields unpacking where the industry sees the future of competition regulation and the organisational support heading, analysing how divisions are likely to handle change, and the tools all staff believe they need to perform optimally now and in the next five years.
The commission’s continued dual-focus approach ensures that we maintain a staff complement that is not only adept at dealing with present-day challenges but also poised to lead and innovate in the competitive regulatory space of the future.
We invite those who want to be a part of this future to visit our website at www.compcom.co.za to view our vacancies and submit their application to join our team driving societal change by creating an inclusive and growing economy.
Siyabulela Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
