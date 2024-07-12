SOWETAN SAYS | ANC goes against vow of renewal

The work of parliament began in earnest this week with the election of members to portfolio committees and other entities. While some members elected are fit for purpose, others demonstrate that our politics are devoid of ethical standards.
Earlier this week John Hlophe, the leader of the official opposition MK Party, was one of the members nominated to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) – the body that found him guilty of misconduct, resulting in him being impeached as a judge early this year.
The MK Party’s reasons for nominating Hlophe are in line with their political efforts to occupy strategic positions of influence in institutions they believe – albeit falsely – victimised them.
It is the decision of the other parties such as the ANC, which voted to impeach Hlophe just a few months ago, only to support his nomination, that is ultimately inconsistent and hypocritical.
The ANC has argued that there is no law barring an impeached judge from taking up a seat at the JSC. While this is so, it does not follow that the ANC should support his nomination. Doing so goes against its stated claims of commitment to renewal.
Similarly, its decision to elect questionable characters as chairpersons of portfolio committees demonstrates its lack of commitment to strong and ethical oversight.
The election of Zweli Mkhize as Cogta portfolio chair demonstrates this point.
The former health minister was forced to step down following the Digital Vibes scandal in which millions of rand were looted from his department by his close associates and allegedly to the benefit of his family.
Similarly, the election of Dina Pule as chair of the agriculture portfolio committee is questionable. The former communications minister was previously found to have betrayed her oath, colluded with officials to cover up her relationship with Phosane Mngqibisa, who irregularly benefited from public money.
Of course, there is nothing in law that bars these members from being elected to lead oversight positions. But that is just the point.
While our constitution provides legal guardrails to enforce accountability and to prevent those already convicted of serious crimes from holding positions of influence, it will not regulate ethics in our political choices.
This is our job to do ,and it is the standard to which we should hold public representatives.
SOWETAN SAYS | ANC goes against vow of renewal
Image: MASI LOSI
The work of parliament began in earnest this week with the election of members to portfolio committees and other entities. While some members elected are fit for purpose, others demonstrate that our politics are devoid of ethical standards.
Earlier this week John Hlophe, the leader of the official opposition MK Party, was one of the members nominated to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) – the body that found him guilty of misconduct, resulting in him being impeached as a judge early this year.
The MK Party’s reasons for nominating Hlophe are in line with their political efforts to occupy strategic positions of influence in institutions they believe – albeit falsely – victimised them.
It is the decision of the other parties such as the ANC, which voted to impeach Hlophe just a few months ago, only to support his nomination, that is ultimately inconsistent and hypocritical.
The ANC has argued that there is no law barring an impeached judge from taking up a seat at the JSC. While this is so, it does not follow that the ANC should support his nomination. Doing so goes against its stated claims of commitment to renewal.
Similarly, its decision to elect questionable characters as chairpersons of portfolio committees demonstrates its lack of commitment to strong and ethical oversight.
The election of Zweli Mkhize as Cogta portfolio chair demonstrates this point.
The former health minister was forced to step down following the Digital Vibes scandal in which millions of rand were looted from his department by his close associates and allegedly to the benefit of his family.
Similarly, the election of Dina Pule as chair of the agriculture portfolio committee is questionable. The former communications minister was previously found to have betrayed her oath, colluded with officials to cover up her relationship with Phosane Mngqibisa, who irregularly benefited from public money.
Of course, there is nothing in law that bars these members from being elected to lead oversight positions. But that is just the point.
While our constitution provides legal guardrails to enforce accountability and to prevent those already convicted of serious crimes from holding positions of influence, it will not regulate ethics in our political choices.
This is our job to do ,and it is the standard to which we should hold public representatives.
How MK manoeuvred its Parly list to get Hlophe in
Former state employee found guilty of taking R160,000 payment from Digital Vibes
Disgraced Dina Pule returns to public admin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos