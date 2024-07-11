EZEKIEL KEKANA | Bill raises pertinent issues about health of councils in age of coalitions

As a cure to manage the coalition governments in municipalities, the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs has gazetted Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill for public comment. The bill seeks to make amendments to certain sections of the Municipal Structures Act of 1998 to manage coalition governments stably.
Now, while this proposed bill is a commendable proactive step to find solutions to our coalition quagmires, however, I find that there are certain amendments which makes this bill very problematic not only for how accountability will be exercised by councillors on the executive but also how the lives of the councillors could easily be in danger.
As a measure to ensure that there’s a stability in government upon the election of a new mayor, the bill proposes that there should be a two-year cooling off period where motions of no confidence against the mayor will not be instituted, unless in a situation where the mayor is found to have seriously violated “the constitution or the law, serious misconduct, or inability to perform the functions of office”, he/she will be protected and enjoy immunity from being held accountable.
What this proposes is that if a resident is not happy with the level of service delivery under the mayor within those two years of cooling off, they cannot ask their representative in the council to institute a motion against the mayor, if the mayor has not violated those prescribed provisions. Herein lies the problem for me, because this limits how accountability on the mayor as head of the executive can be exercised, in particular for those parties that are not even part of the coalition arrangements.
Motions of no confidence is a form of accountability mechanisms available to members of the councils to hold the executive to account. And if those who represent the interests of the residents in the municipalities cannot discharge their constitutional duty of holding the executive to account, this, therefore, threatens the tenets of our constitutional democracy, and the will of the people.
However, this bill further takes things even more extreme. It proposes that when there's voting for the removal of a speaker/mayor/ members of the council, voting should be done by show of hands rather than through a secret ballot. And that is because, according to the drafters, “experience has shown that votes are being bought by certain political parties by soliciting bribes and influencing voting in exchange of favours or returns for elections in other positions as a municipal office bearer”. And, therefore, this amendment will limit “a situation whereby these common occurrence, practices and corrupt activities done to influence voting in council meetings in exchange of favours be averted.”
However, the matter of voting by hand in votes of no-confidence might put councillors at risk
The question on everyone’s lips is whether or not the grand coalition or government of national unity as its proponents call it, will see off the whole five-year term still intact.
This is because our little history of coalition governments has shown that political parties work together for as long as their interests are served. Once the interests are not served, the entire government is forced to collapse. This has seen many people continue to suffer from poor service delivery in many municipalities, because of how political parties have failed to manage their coalition agreements.
Now, our political reality is that the days of one-party dominance in all spheres of government are beyond us, as the recent national and provincial elections have shown. This means that managing coalition governments is the key difference between residents having access to regular clean water, and housing, having their refuse collected on time, and roads maintained among others. This is key at a local government level because that’s where these basic services continue to be affected by the mismanagement of coalition arrangements and political immaturity in municipalities.
First, there's no guarantee that if someone votes by raising their hands in public that means they have not been bribed or their decision is not influenced.
Second, and most importantly, the bill may want to limit bribes for votes, but it will certainly result in threats of death for councillors, because it will always be known how a certain councillor voted. We have seen incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces where councillors are killed for their known positions on matters that affect the interest of certain people.
Secret voting is not only important for party members to exercise their constitutional responsibilities without fear of the executive as it was argued in the so-called secret ballot case brought by the UDM at the Constitutional Court in 2017, but it also provides a safety net for members of the councillors to not be prejudice by their parties, and end up losing their positions, lives, and livelihood. So, this amendment will not bring any cue to the voting bribing, but instead will further put the lives of these councillors in danger.
Kekana is a researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. He writes in his capacity.
