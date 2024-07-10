The second decision McKenzie announced was to stop the sponsoring of super fans to sporting events, which he says is money spent at the expense of athletes who are needy but are not supported by the department.
SOWETAN SAYS | Public funds scrutiny is welcome
Image: EDREA DU TOIT
From the moment he was announced as sport minister, Gayton McKenzie has been a man on a mission – personal and professional – to prove that he will be the driver of change in the department.
In his first few days in office McKenzie, through social media videos, took us along on his new morning jog routine, encouraging others to join in on a healthy lifestyle.
It’s the usual stuff that sport ministers want to be known for in their first days in office.
This week McKenzie announced on social media a fair amount of changes which he hopes will signal his commitment to new ways of doing things.
One of those is his decision to publish names of sport people and artists who have previously received money from the department.
This, he said, is to expose those who have unfairly benefited from state coffers due to their connections to the elite.
“The time when only a select connected few benefits is over,” he said, although his spokesperson Cassiday Jacobs later told this publication that the decision still needed further discussion.
READER LETTER | McKenzie in our politics welcomed
The second decision McKenzie announced was to stop the sponsoring of super fans to sporting events, which he says is money spent at the expense of athletes who are needy but are not supported by the department.
Last year it emerged that the department had forked out R1.3 million for super fans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila's travel and accommodation for the Rugby World Cup in France.
The expenditure was the subject of a heated debate about whether it was the most appropriate use of public funds in a struggling sports sector.
Some argued that gross wastage on a few connected individuals while others maintained that the marketing value for brand SA as a result was worth it.
Still, none can argue with the principle of spending public money where it is needed most and doing so fairly and transparently with sustainable developmental goals in mind.
Therefore, the intended publication of grant recipients, is in itself welcome.
But it must be done responsibility and in line with the law.
Importantly, the intention must be to ensure that where malfeasance exists, all those who are involved, be it undue beneficiaries and the official who enabled it, must be held accountable.
