Whatever the truth may be, this gruesome crime again brings into sharp focus the crisis of child murders in SA.
Time and again this publication highlights police crime statistics which demonstrate that SA is no place for children to live.
Every day children are murdered most brutally and often by people they would have trusted.
The killings are seemingly becoming more sadistic, a fact allegedly rooted in the evil beliefs of body part harvesting practices.
Nonetheless, these sustained attacks ought to demonstrate that we need a different and far more effective approach to protect our children than the social norms we have accepted.
This is even more pronounced in remote areas where communal living comes with a degree of unquestioning trust among members of the community.
We need to recognise this uncomfortable truth that our children are not safe among relatives, neighbours and strangers alike.
Our law enforcement must certainly lead the charge to crack down on predators in our homes or the streets looking for an opportunity to pounce on our children.
Our communities need stronger systems of support for childcare and protection.
Either way, we must do better to protect our children.
SOWETAN SAYS | We need to do better to protect kids
Image: SUPPLIED
A picture of Junior Mabandla, released by his family upon his disappearance last month, immediately endears you to the little boy whose parents say typically wanted to be a policeman when he grew up. His dream was never to be.
In June, the six-year-old disappeared from his community in Pienaar, outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga. Last week, his little body was found, violated, in a shallow grave.
Meanwhile, three-year-old Peaceful Khoza’s body was also found in a shallow grave on Thursday after her disappearance on Wednesday.
The graves are said to have been pointed out by 18-year-old Siviwe Welcome Thulare, who has since been taken into police custody in hospital after being assaulted by angry community members.
Khoza’s family was shocked last week to discover that Thulare, a close family friend, was linked to the murders.
Although investigations are continuing, early indications suggest that the murders could have been part of the muti-killing rituals ravaging SA.
SOWETAN SAYS | Prioritise the safety of children
