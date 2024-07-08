SOWETAN SAYS | Workplaces need to transform

The employment and labour department has released its latest commission of an employment equity report.
This is the most accurate reflection of SA’s transformation in the workplace.
Most unsurprising is the acknowledgment that SA’s private sector is overwhelmingly led by white men at 48% of top management positions, followed by white women at 13% and then black men occupying 10%.
This means that in a country where the majority of people who make up SA’s economically active population are black and significantly female, the average workplace is led by a minority demographic.
This is not only morally unacceptable but it may explain why, 30 years into democracy, the pace of transformation in SA’s companies has been stubbornly slow.
Companies surveyed by the labour department claim there are no structural barriers to transformation in their organisations.
They reported there are no barriers limiting transfers, job assignments and promotions, which the department determines as key drivers of advancement by under-represented demographics.
Yet, the survey found that 94% of surveyed companies did not have an assigned senior manager to drive employment equity implementation.
At least 90% did not give time off for employment equity consultative committee meetings.
Importantly, 90.2% companies revealed they did not have a budget dedicated to achieving employment equity goals.
Perhaps herein lies the problem.
While employers claim they have no barriers to transformation, they do not recognise that a failure to actively drive employment equity initiatives is in itself a barrier – albeit a self-created one.
Transformation does not just happen organically in an environment where the status quo is beneficial to power.
It takes an understanding that any company or workplace must not only embrace the principle of diversity but work to achieve it.
This is not only to meet legislative obligations, but to create organisations that are morally just, authentically inclusive and as a result, economically thriving in a democratic society such as ours.
Inequality is simply unsustainable, both as a democratic principle and as a business practice.
It is our collective problem to tackle with much more vigour and intention than we seemingly have in the past 30 years.
SOWETAN SAYS | Workplaces need to transform
