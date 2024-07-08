After completion of their studies, one of the beneficiaries joined the World Food Programme’s graduate programme to kickstart their career.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Ploughing back core value of Competition Commission
Funds make a difference in media, agriculture
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Last week I shared more information about the Competition Commission of SA’s support of the Tshwane community, and why giving back is part of our organisation’s ethos. These values are an invisible string throughout our merger assessments and investigations.
Ensuring mergers, transactions, and the conduct of businesses create opportunities for small businesses to enter the market. The creation of bursaries and training for surrounding communities are but three of many examples of conditions the commission has imposed during merger assessments or advocated for during investigations. I want to share stories of the impact this ethos has had in the agriculture and media fields.
A question the commission often receives is where the penalties or fines that are part of settlement agreements concluded through enforcements and our advocacy work go.
These funds are usually returned to the National Treasury, or, at times, the commission recommends a portion go towards what we refer to as a development fund. These development funds are geared towards increasing enterprise development and the market competitiveness of small to medium-size enterprises and firms owned by historically disadvantaged persons .
These funds are administered and managed by carefully selected independent trustees or fund managers.
One of these is the Economic Development Fund (EDF) which is managed and administered by the Media Development and Diversity Agency.
Back in 2011 the commission initiated and investigated a complaint against 24 media companies accused of anti-competitive conduct and restrictive advertising practices.
Between 2017 and 2022, the commission concluded settlement agreements with 15 of these companies who, as part of the agreement, committed to contributing a set amount of their advertising turnover to the EDF over three years.
Totaling just over R39m, the EDF has gone on to provide support for black individuals to pursue undergraduate degrees in media or advertising disciplines as well as for black professionals requiring post-qualification support in the advertising and media sectors. Since 2021, 30 students have graduated with either an undergraduate degree or postgraduate qualifications through the support from the EDF and partner universities.
