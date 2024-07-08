DANIEL ORELOWITZ | Skills, education key to solving problem of joblessness

SA stands at a crossroads. The recent elections have brought renewed hope, but the nation faces a persistent challenge: unemployment.
Unemployment must be addressed with urgency to avoid economic stagnation, social unrest and wasted potential. The key to solving the problem of unemployment lies in education and skills development. By prioritising practical skills, fostering collaboration and investing in upskilling initiatives, SA can empower its workforce and propel economic growth.
The skills gap is a pressing concern: The unemployment rate exposes a critical mismatch between the skills our education system produces and the demands of the job market. Theoretical knowledge is valuable, but it's insufficient. SA needs a system that integrates practical training and critical thinking, equipping graduates to excel in real-world scenarios. This mismatch isn't just a numbers game; it has real human consequences. Unemployed individuals face financial hardship, stress and a decline in wellbeing. Furthermore, a large unemployed population represents a pool of untapped skills, wasted potential and missed productivity. The cost of inaction is simply too high.
Practical solutions to bridge the gap: Technical and vocational institutions should expand their offerings to include industry-relevant programmes and here, collaboration with businesses in curriculum development ensures graduates possess the skills employers actively seek. Imagine a graduate from a hospitality programme who has not only mastered theoretical concepts but has also gained practical experience in hotel management through an internship.
Their résumé would be far more attractive to potential employers. Internships, apprenticeships and job shadowing opportunities further enhance employability by providing valuable work experience. These programmes not only equip individuals with the specific skills employers are now seeking in the job market, but also boost their confidence as they enter the workforce, as such qualifications relating to an occupation increase their employability and earning potential.
These programmes bridge the gap between theory and practice by offering hands-on experience and mentorship. By expanding and refining these programmes, in close collaboration with industry stakeholders, ensures participants develop the specific skill sets needed to thrive in the current job market.
DANIEL ORELOWITZ | Skills, education key to solving problem of joblessness
Image: Garth Stead
Learnerships and apprenticeships provide a unique advantage: they allow individuals to apply classroom knowledge in a practical work environment. An apprentice electrician working alongside a seasoned professional learns not only the technical aspects of the trade but also gains invaluable insights into workplace practices and safety protocols.
This type of real-world exposure is essential to preparing individuals for a successful career. Mentors also play a vital role in these programmes, providing feedback to refine skills and bridge the theory-practice gap. Such a combination of practical experience and mentorship empowers graduates to hit the ground running upon entering the workforce.
The skills needed for success are constantly evolving, which means that targeted upskilling initiatives in digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and other in-demand areas are vital. Continuous learning equips individuals to adapt and remain competitive in a dynamic job market, given that the digital revolution is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace.
Equipping individuals with digital literacy skills, from basic computer use to data analysis, ensures they have the skills to embrace change and not get left behind. It is also important to educate beyond simply the theory and practical. Establishing a culture and equipping students with the skills to embrace and practise critical thinking and lifelong learning is an element often forgotten by education organisations but is vital to drive adaptability.
Entrepreneurship programmes can empower individuals to create their opportunities, fostering innovation and contributing to economic growth and job creation. Only by identifying trends and aligning skills training with current and future job market demands, can SA ensure its workforce remains competitive on the global stage.
Government, businesses, and educational institutions must work together to create an evolving framework for education and training programmes that prioritise practical skills to align with market demands and government policies must be informed by real-world experience to ensure effectiveness.
