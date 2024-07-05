KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Lamola's golden opportunity to realign foreign policy

We are making another mistake in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by wrongfully wasting military infrastructure on a political problem that we will never be able to address through military intervention.
Like Israel-Palestine, there is a colonial legacy in the DRC where M23 rebels are fighting for inclusivity in government. However, the DRC believes that the Banyarwanda belongs to Kigali and not them. This political problem, which began in 1884 with the partitioning of Africa by colonial powers in Ntabozuko, therefore requires a political and not a military solution.
Now is the time to remind the new minister, Ronald Lamola, that we have been swaying away from our reputable foreign policy which was very effective during the Thabo Mbeki years. Between 2001 and 2012, Mbeki’s administration was able to align the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to regional organisations such as the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC).
In addition to an African focus,Mbeki’s diplomatic doctrine made attempts to assert influence in the Middle East in 2002 under the “Spier Initiative” where he brought Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Fatah to negotiate in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Though unsuccessful, the negotiation was one step towards the right direction.
SA’s constitutional negotiator, Roelf Meyer, was also involved in Mbeki’s efforts. Meyer went further in 2015 and 2016 by attempting to unite Hamas and Fatah in the first step towards the realisation of peaceful negotiation between Israel and Palestine.
Both these examples demonstrate cost-effective diplomacy aimed at finding tangible solutions.
While the political conundrum in the Middle East requires a political solution, SA is preoccupied with disheartening proportions of inequalities, poverty, and crime, which are paralysing our people, especially black communities. We need to pursue a foreign policy that sets out a clearer national interest. Foreign policy should pursue a transformative agenda where domestic and developmental needs are realised.
Minister Lamola should position SA as the friendliest investment destination on the international stage. We should use our influence to develop our economy and establish peace and reconciliation.
Minister Lamola, you have a golden opportunity to realign our foreign policy to serve citizens. We plead with you to use your position for the betterment of South Africans.
- Mokgatlhe is a freelance political writer and columnist.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Lamola's golden opportunity to realign foreign policy
The late American diplomat and political scientist, Henry Kissinger said; “A country that demands moral perfection in its foreign policy will achieve neither perfection nor security.”
SA’s foreign policy has been marred by a lot of confusion and inconsistencies, especially under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has not effectively interpreted his understanding of the country’s foreign policy.
I am worried that our foreign policy is becoming too obsessed with Israel. The main purpose of our foreign policy is to satisfy domestic and developmental priorities. What we do outside our territorial borders should help to eradicate poverty and end the marginalisation of the poor. We can use our foreign policy to co-ordinate and consolidate economic as well as political partnerships across the world. These partnerships that the foreign policy helps to establish should be able to create employment and business opportunities for ordinary South Africans.
Wittingly or unwittingly, the goals of the foreign policy of SA were sacrificed on the altar of attacking Israel. The recent legal showdown between SA and Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will not bring tangible changes in the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Having spent months in Israel, I have to concede that the Israel-Palestine impasse is the most complex conflict in modern history. It has political, religious, economic and military aspects.
