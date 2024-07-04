ELIZABETH RALEFATANE | More women needed in farming to help food security

Women contribute to agriculture in rural communities, especially in developing countries. As a result, last year 4.2% of the GDP was the agricultural sector's contribution to the SA economy.
However, while agriculture plays a crucial role in the country's economy and food security, women continue to face systemic barriers that limit and hinder their participation in this sector. Culture, tradition and biases are standing in their way – used to justify preventing women from gaining access to land ownership, resources, funding, and positions of power.
Gender equality is critical to reaching the Sustainable Development Goals identified by the United Nations and was adopted as a top global priority by the G7 and G20 countries, of which SA is a member. Yet in an exploratory study on "Women and Gender in SA Agriculture in 2019", the Sustainability Initiative of SA found that an average of 20% of farmers who owned farms were women. Most full-time employees were men (66%), while 52% of part-time or seasonal employees were women.
To “earn” their place in the sector, more women are pursuing the highest-level qualifications to be afforded the same opportunities as men.
Journal of Contemporary Management, indicated that physical female involvement in operating agricultural businesses was still considered a relatively new trend in SA.
It is still a challenge for some people to come to terms with the fact that even women can still do it. This is often experienced by female students, especially during practical sessions; in this case, men are frequently prioritised as leaders for these sessions, and being sidelined hinders female students from gaining as much experience as male students.
Lack of women's recognition at the workplace and during studies undermines confidence and self-esteem and creates an even greater obstacle to participation in the agricultural industry.
These challenges are not unique to the female coordinators working in the agricultural programme at Seriti, Work.Learn.Grow.
As a requirement of the programme, the coordinators often visit the communities we work in to do site visits and assist participants in public employment programmes with activities. There is usually resistance from male representatives of those communities.
ELIZABETH RALEFATANE | More women needed in farming to help food security
Call to challenge harmful gender stereotypes in agriculture
Image: ALON SKUY
The recognition of women in agriculture could create thriving agribusinesses that provide food security, economic growth and transformation to the farming industry.
Even though women are often characterised as intelligent professionals in their workspaces, they continue to be on the margins of decision-making, and most of the time, they are not included in opportunities for economic emancipation.
Addressing gender inequality in agriculture requires a multifaceted approach that addresses the underlying structural barriers and promotes women's empowerment, such as Women in Farming by Momentum Metropolitan.
This includes implementing policies and programmes that encourage women's land rights, access to resources and participation in decision-making processes. Providing targeted support and training initiatives tailored to the needs of women farmers can also enhance their productivity and resilience.
The Work.Learn.Grow programme actively addresses and mitigates inequality by promoting the upliftment of women in one of the public employment programmes Seriti implements.
According to a study by SK Santra and R Kundu, land tenure that grants women access to productive assets and promotes their ability to make independent decisions is a prerequisite for their empowerment. Agricultural policymakers should focus more on establishing and improving gender policies to include gender dimensions and budgeting.
Moreover, challenging harmful gender stereotypes through education and awareness-raising campaigns is essential for fostering a more inclusive and equitable agricultural sector.
By recognising and valuing the contributions of women in agriculture, SA can harness the full potential of its agricultural sector and contribute to sustainable development and food security for all.
