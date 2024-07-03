The upcoming 16th Brics Summit, scheduled to take place from October 22 to 24 in Russia, brings to the forefront questions surrounding international alliances, geopolitical strategies and ideological positions.
The government of National unity (GNU), formed in a bid to foster reconciliation and co-operation in a politically divided SA, might find itself at a crossroads regarding its participation in the Brics Summit.
Complicating matters further is the stance of the anti-Brics DA, a vocal advocate for pro-Zionist policies, which presents a stark contrast to the ANC-led GNU's position.
The GNU, which is a coalition of diverse political entities with varying perspectives and priorities, faces a complex decision regarding its involvement in the 16th Brics Summit. As a member of the Brics group, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, the GNU should emphasise the importance of multilateral co-operation, economic development and shared decision-making on global issues.
The Brics Summit serves as a platform for member countries to discuss economic policies, trade agreements and geopolitical strategies that benefit all participating nations.
Geopolitical developments and internal debates within the GNU might cast a shadow of uncertainty over its participation in the upcoming summit. Critics may argue that the Brics alliance may not align with the GNU's values and priorities, particularly concerning human rights, democratic governance and foreign policy.
XOLA TYAMZASHE | Brics Summit participation a test of GNU's harmony
Image: GCIS
Some voices within the GNU might possibly even raise concerns about Russia's recent actions in international affairs, China’s human rights record and the impact of economic policies proposed by Brics on the South African economy.
In contrast to the GNU’s stance, the anti-Brics DA has been a vocal critic of the Brics alliance, citing concerns about authoritarian regimes, geopolitical ambitions and economic inequalities within the group. The DA’s pro-Zionist ideology further complicates the situation and offers a real test of the character and relations on the international policy front for the newly formed GNU. The DA, for example, advocates for closer ties with Israel and a stronger stance against perceived threats to Israeli security in the Middle East.
The DA’s opposition to Brics is rooted in its scepticism of multilateralism, preference for bilateral agreements, and emphasis on Western-aligned alliances. The party’s alignment with pro-Zionist sentiments adds another layer of complexity to the debate, as it raises questions about the compatibility of its foreign policy objectives with those of the GNU and the broader South African public.
As the 16th Brics Summit approaches, the GNU finds itself at a critical juncture, balancing competing interests, ideologies and strategic considerations. The GNU’s decision regarding its participation in the summit will not only shape its foreign policy direction but also reflect its commitment to multilateralism, economic development and global co-operation.
The contrasting position of the anti-Brics DA underscores the complexity of SA’s foreign policy landscape and the challenges of navigating divergent ideological currents in a politically polarised environment.
