MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Minister Siviwe Gwarube, uphathe abantwana ngetarhu!
Implement the norms and standards
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the cabinet and executive of the seventh administration, comprising of members of nine of the ten parties that form part of the recently established government of national unity (GNU).
The executive is comprises 32 ministers, 20 of them members of the ANC. The ANC also has 33 of the 43 deputy ministries. The DA, the second biggest party in the GNU, has six ministers and an equal number of deputy ministers...
