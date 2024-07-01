SOWETAN SAYS | Unfair to fire workers at drop of hat

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured thousands of expanded public works programme workers that they will remain employed despite a letter informing them of their contracts coming to an end.
This was after a letter written to 6,000 workers who were employed in waste management and food security in Gauteng was circulated on social media.
The letter signed by the head of agriculture and rural development in the province not only advised of the expiry of contracts for the “green army” but also that their payments would be delayed. Lesufi has claimed t the letter was written without his consent or approval and accused those who did so of trying to undermine his administration.
We welcome the premier’s assurance that the workers who were brought in as part of his jobs drive ahead of elections will not be discarded. Although many had cautioned that Lesufi’s jobs drive was unsustainable and described it as electioneering, it would be unfair to dismiss the workers at the drop of a hat.
Understandably the circulation of the letters of contract coming to an end caused a lot of apprehension among those who have been earning a living from the initiatives. The workers deserved to be given a reasonable notice when their contracts are due to expire.
Many of the beneficiaries of the Nasi iSpani campaign and other job initiatives are youth who are desperate for employment in an economy that has left them in a lurch. This reality is underscored by the unemployment figures regularly released by Stats SA, which indicate that the youth bear the brunt of the state joblessness. The last thing they expect is for their plight to be turned into a political football by politicians and technocrats.
Gauteng as the economic hub of the country attracts millions of people to the province searching for a better life. This translates into a high number of people living in the province and competing for resources to make ends meet. In turn this results in increased crime rates and drug use among the youth.
The sooner the new administration is put in place in the province to drive policies that will ensure more people are employed than unemployed the better.
SOWETAN SAYS | Unfair to fire workers at drop of hat
