SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Madiba’s legacy a constant reminder of the ideals of giving

This month, the Competition Commission joins the rest of the world in celebrating the legacy of Nelson Mandela and his commitment to change the world for the better.
As public servants, we are not only committed to drive inclusive economic growth in the country but also determined to give back to the Tshwane community we are part of.
In this column, I want to share some of the social responsibility projects the commission has spearheaded over the last few years and indicate why a culture of giving back is part and parcel of the commission’s ethos.
Every small action makes a difference and that is the true legacy we celebrate in July every year. From hosting a knitahon challenging our staff to complete 67 blankets and being able to eventually donate 81 completed blankets, to supporting the global Bring a Girlchild to Workday movement, opening our doors to showcase the career options available to young women interested in the legal and economic industries.
During the day this next generation of women leaders interacted with all the different divisions in the commission, meeting our cadets or interns and even the commissioner at the time. Throughout all these different projects, the commission has remained steadfast in its commitment to give back to the Tshwane community.
That’s why in 2016, commission staff volunteered at Peas in a Pod, an orphanage in Sunnyside that offers a home to girls aged between seven and 21 years. We spent the day at the orphanage helping staff to clean and hand out toiletry bags we had collected with everything from sanitary pads, toothpaste and deodorants to face cloths, toothbrushes and foam baths.
The commission also donated a brand-new shed to the orphanage. It’s days like these where we interact with the community and do small actions that might only have an impact in the years to come that we realise the pivotal role social investment plays in facilitating the change we want to see in the country.
The commission is a national agency and we have also honoured Madiba’s legacy through volunteer actions outside of Tshwane. In 2018 we identified a childcare centre in Tembisa in need of school shoes, toys and sanitary towels. Once again, commission staff rallied, donated and spent time at the centre truly engaging with the staff and children in their care.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Madiba’s legacy a constant reminder of the ideals of giving
Competition Commission staff spearhead social responsibility projects
Image: Susanna Smith
This month, the Competition Commission joins the rest of the world in celebrating the legacy of Nelson Mandela and his commitment to change the world for the better.
As public servants, we are not only committed to drive inclusive economic growth in the country but also determined to give back to the Tshwane community we are part of.
In this column, I want to share some of the social responsibility projects the commission has spearheaded over the last few years and indicate why a culture of giving back is part and parcel of the commission’s ethos.
Every small action makes a difference and that is the true legacy we celebrate in July every year. From hosting a knitahon challenging our staff to complete 67 blankets and being able to eventually donate 81 completed blankets, to supporting the global Bring a Girlchild to Workday movement, opening our doors to showcase the career options available to young women interested in the legal and economic industries.
During the day this next generation of women leaders interacted with all the different divisions in the commission, meeting our cadets or interns and even the commissioner at the time. Throughout all these different projects, the commission has remained steadfast in its commitment to give back to the Tshwane community.
That’s why in 2016, commission staff volunteered at Peas in a Pod, an orphanage in Sunnyside that offers a home to girls aged between seven and 21 years. We spent the day at the orphanage helping staff to clean and hand out toiletry bags we had collected with everything from sanitary pads, toothpaste and deodorants to face cloths, toothbrushes and foam baths.
The commission also donated a brand-new shed to the orphanage. It’s days like these where we interact with the community and do small actions that might only have an impact in the years to come that we realise the pivotal role social investment plays in facilitating the change we want to see in the country.
The commission is a national agency and we have also honoured Madiba’s legacy through volunteer actions outside of Tshwane. In 2018 we identified a childcare centre in Tembisa in need of school shoes, toys and sanitary towels. Once again, commission staff rallied, donated and spent time at the centre truly engaging with the staff and children in their care.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Young entrepreneurs need to shape SA’s green economy
The commission heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call in 2020 to contribute towards the Solidarity Fund, and as part of our Mandela Month commemorations, we used a portion of the settlement fees paid by the Covid-19 transgressors to help make a difference in the lives of those who were in need and vulnerable. By September of that year, the commission had facilitated donations amounting to over R5.5m to public interest organisations across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape and Free State. Essential goods worth over R500,000 were also donated.
Ahead of Mandela Day last year, we established CompCom Cares, an internal initiative that seeks to raise support for non-profit organisations that will have a positive impact on the community, individuals and the environment. To commemorate Mandela Day, the commission’s CompCom Cares champions joined hands with the New Beginningz Orphanage in Laudium which has become a haven for abandoned babies and children as well as children from child-headed homes.
At New Beginningz the next generation is given an opportunity to grow and access education, medical care, food, warm water and clean clothes. The New Beginningz team indicated a list of essential items they needed and our CompCom Cares champions immediately sprang into action. The team identified a need for pre-loved and new baby clothes, toys and essential baby care items such as carriers and toiletries like wet wipes, nappies, lotions and shampoo.
Our compassionate staff eagerly donated a treasure trove of toys and baby clothes including everything from lunchboxes, soaps and educational books to study desks and colouring pencils, but most importantly, their time to spend at New Beginningz supporting its dedicated staff in caring for the children under its care. Through our time, donations, care and love we were able to support children in need.
Madiba’s legacy is a constant reminder for us to live by the ideals of giving, humanity, patriotism and nation-building. Our Mandela Month volunteer and support actions have embodied this legacy and we look forward to continuing so throughout this month.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Shaping leaders of tomorrow, leaving no-one behind
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Promotion of entrepreneurship efforts by youth is critical
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Guidelines to understand public interest grounds in company mergers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos