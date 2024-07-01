The past month has served as a welcome celebration of the passion, potential and drive of our nation’s youth and their incredible contributions to our country.
We cannot afford to allow this spirit of celebration overshadow a harsh truth: our youth are in crisis. Consider that nearly two-thirds of all South Africans are below the age of 34 years.
However, the latest Statistics SA figures reveal that a staggering 45.5% of youth are unemployed. That translates to one in every two people between the ages of 15 and 34 years.
Equally troubling given the scarcity of jobs, the 2023 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report on SA showed that while 79.8% of adults viewed entrepreneurship positively, only 8.6% of youth between the ages of 18 and 24 years were involved in entrepreneurial activities.
This rose only slightly to 11.3% for those between 25 and 34 years, highlighting the stagnation in opportunities for youth, and the very real risk that they will remain locked out of the economy.
As civil rights activist Benjamin Mays once said, “The tragedy of life is not found in failure but complacency.” And nowhere is this truer than in SA. So, as business leaders, it is time to recognise the danger, shake off the sense of complacency that the issue will be resolved elsewhere and take bold action.
DONDO MOGAJANE | Early work involvement critical to youth employment
Structured internship and apprenticeship programmes needed
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Notably, youth employment is critical for our country to reap the benefits of our demographic dividends. With a young and energetic population, we have the potential to unlock innovations, improve human capital and skills pipelines for enhanced productivity and competitiveness, and create a stronger market for products and services. In turn, this will establish a more supportive environment for businesses and communities to grow and flourish.
On the human side, empowering youth with access to the relevant opportunities and support and enabling them to create wealth for both themselves and their families, will provide them with hope and dignity, strengthen our country’s social fabric and promote greater stability.
To achieve this, we must bridge the gap between the output of our education systems and the input needed within workplaces. Businesses must partner with and assist educational institutions in developing current and future skills that will be demanded by modern organisations and industries, for example by lending input into curricula where needed or offering expertise as guest lecturers.
Business leaders should also seek to implement structured internship and apprenticeship programmes that offer youth meaningful work experience from which to build successful careers.
These programmes should provide on-the-job training and mentorship for students at technical colleges and universities.
By allowing students to work part-time while they complete their studies, business leaders can provide youth with vital networking opportunities and also help them overcome the requirement for relevant work experience when applying for jobs.
Work experience and formal qualification requirements must be discarded for basic entry-level positions where they are not needed.
Youth can then be upskilled or trained while they are working. This is especially true in labour-absorbing sectors such as the manufacturing, retail, mining, agriculture and tourism sectors.
Likewise, companies must make it easier for job seekers outside of urban centres to apply for positions, for example by limiting the number of interviews required, or utilising digital platforms for interviews.
By taking these steps, we can support youth in fulfilling their dreams and ambitions by helping them create viable careers and businesses. This is essential to driving inclusive economic growth that will meaningfully address poverty, unemployment and inequality and ultimately change lives.
