THABO MTSHWENI | Waste pickers the unsung heroes of environment

By Thabo Mtshweni - 27 June 2024 - 13:00
Waste pickers in Soweto filling up their bags to sell to recycling companies and generate an income for themselves. They carry out the duties due to being unemployed.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Informal waste pickers, known as reclaimers, are unsung heroes in SA’s battle against environmental degradation.

Their tireless efforts divert substantial waste from landfills and contribute significantly to the nation’s recycling economy. The impact of their work has been so profound that South African municipalities have saved millions of rand, as highlighted in a 2016 study revealing potential landfill cost savings of up to $48m (about R872m) annually.

Over the past decade, policymakers in SA have undergone a transformative shift in recognising the invaluable role played by reclaimers. This paradigm change aligns with the global policy trend known as “waste picker integration”.

This approach aims to enhance waste pickers’ access to materials, improve their working conditions and income, respect their contributions and ensure their active involvement in recycling and waste picker integration decisions.

In 2020, the South African government took a significant step forward by releasing the Waste Picker Integration Guideline for SA. Although still in its early stages of implementation, this guideline is a testament to collaborative efforts involving the South African Waste Pickers Association (SAWPA), the African Reclaimer Organisation (ARO), industry stakeholders, government bodies and academia. The collaboration aimed to address power imbalances by foregrounding reclaimers’ knowledge and inputs in both the guideline’s development workshops and its content.

Several legislative and regulatory measures underscore the South African government’s commitment to recycling and the well-being of its underprivileged communities.

The National Environment Management Act 59 of 2008 the 2011 and 2020 National Waste Management Strategy, the 2020 Waste Picker Integration Guidelines and the 2021 Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations collectively emphasise the crucial role of reclaimers in recycling. Importantly, these policies recognise the pre-existing contributions of reclaimers, challenging past practices that displaced them by creating jobs for other unemployed individuals.

The involvement of reclaimers in decision-making processes is pivotal. Exclusion from integration programmes often results in their reluctance to participate. Even if they engage, dissatisfaction with programme inadequacies may lead to withdrawal. Recognising this, Samson (2020) emphasises that reclaimers organise themselves to amplify their voice when collecting on the streets or in landfill sites.

Globally, reclaimers are establishing cooperatives, associations and unions, seeking recognition and compensation. Organised reclaimers form a community of practice, a platform where they exchange knowledge, experiences and skills. In SA, groups like SAWPA and ARO facilitate regular meetings, workshops and conferences, empowering reclaimers and fostering collective advocacy.

The transition from voluntary to mandatory extended producer responsibility systems, which includes compensation for waste pickers, marks an important advancement. Ensuring that these informal workers are fairly compensated for their contribution to recycling is an issue of economic justice that upholds their dignity and rights.

Additionally, the formation of ARO and its proposal for a service fee illustrates the potential of social movements to challenge the recycling industry’s power structures. Reclaimers are dedicated to advocating for environmental justice and working towards a more equitable and sustainable recycling industry, showing their resilience and determination.

Waste pickers are not merely environmental stewards but political agents pushing for systemic change. The ongoing efforts to integrate reclaimers into the formal recycling sector are crucial for achieving sustainability, justice and economic empowerment. As SA navigates the early stages of waste picker integration, it is imperative to celebrate their contributions, amplify their voices and ensure their rightful place in shaping the future of recycling.

  • Motshweni is research assistant at the South African Research Chair in Teaching and Learning at the University of Johannesburg

