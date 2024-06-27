SOWETAN SAYS | Right to health must be upheld

A report released by a nonprofit organisation with a focus on the rights of marginalised groups in our society has underscored the dangers of stigma and discrimination.
According to a survey conducted by Ritshidze – an NGO that monitors community-based clinics in SA – sex workers, drug users and LGBTIQ+ members often face uncaring, cruel and abusive treatment at public health facilities. As a result, the victims of this discrimination and abuse were forced to skip taking the critical medication they need, putting their lives at risk.
The organisation said it conducted interviews with nearly 14,000 people, many who revealed they had been refused health services because of being queer, trans, using drugs or engaging in sex work. Some of the respondents said they had been denied ARVs, STI treatment or contraceptives. The denial of these important services is a violation of their constitutional rights to health. The violation of these rights also undercuts human dignity.
Xolela Mabudla, 25, from the Eastern Cape is one of those whose dignity was impaired when he went to collect medication at his local clinic. Mabundla told Sowetan that it has been two months since he last collected his meds because of the insults he received from staff at the facility.
“The nurse shouted at me and said I should go and stand outside. She called me an idiot and istabane [gay]. I was very angry,” he said.
It is undeniable that progress has been made in this country to protect the rights of all and ensure access to healthcare but education about the rights of marginalised communities must continue.
Senior researcher James Oladipo said the results show that more people were now hesitant to fetch their medication out of fear of the treatment the staff gives them at health facilities. The NGO has recommended that the department of health should have well-trained staff members on diversity and inclusion.
To achieve true equality the state must address the needs of vulnerable groups such as the LGBTIQ+ community and sex workers by involving them in developing policies for care and service at community health facilities. This is particularly urgent now to counter the alarming levels of discrimination highlighted in the report by Ritshidze.
SOWETAN SAYS | Right to health must be upheld
