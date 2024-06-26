SOWETAN SAYS | DA’s demands on DG positions is ridiculous

Remember when journalists asked members of the newly formed Government of National Unity which cabinet positions they wanted in return for their participation in the new administration?
Their standard response suggested that neither were interested in horse-trading over positions. They, including the DA, insisted that their power-sharing negotiations were not defined by the allocation of cabinet positions but their desire to have a stable government.
That response was, of course, disingenuous as evidenced by the public spat between the ANC and the DA which unfolded over cabinet posts this week.
A letter by DA chairperson of federal council Helen Zille to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula laid bare the extent of the DA’s ambition in the power-sharing agreement with the ANC and others.
Zille’s letter demanded 12 cabinet posts as well as the deputy president position.
The party’s posture and tone – shown by veiled threat not to cooperate with the ANC in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal if its demands are not met – demonstrates its preparedness to play hardball in order to get as much from the deal as practically possible.
How the ANC ultimately responds will be seen when President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announces his cabinet.
Still, the DA is entitled to hedge its bets and drive as hard a bargain as it wants. Where a line must be drawn, however, is on its demand to review the contracts of current directors-general of departments it will lead.
The party raised concerns that the incumbents “may not be amenable to direction from DA ministers, especially given the ANC’s cadre deployment policy”.
This demand is ridiculous and must be rejected.
The DA’s concern is not a sufficient basis to review the contracts of senior state employees with the view to wholly replace them simply on the basis that they were appointed by the previous administration.
The work of directors-general is guided by the law of the Republic and the policy of the incumbent political system.
Where they flout such laws on the basis of political preference, there are sufficient provisions with which they can be held accountable.
The DA’s demand in this regard is no different to creating the same conditions of cadre deployment which they fiercely reject from the ANC.
SOWETAN SAYS | DA’s demands on DG positions is ridiculous
Image: Gallo Images
