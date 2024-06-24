The youth of 1976 in Soweto made history when they rejected an oppressive system meant to submerge them as young black South Africans in their own country.
Today we continue to observe and remember these brave minds and how they changed the course of history. In every society, game changers are needed to change the course of events.
Game changers are fewer in society and sometimes they are misunderstood and misinterpreted. However, we observe and benefit from their efforts the long run. Many of them made history, young and old both at a local and international level. Tsietsi Mashinini, Steven Bantu Biko both in Azania, Thomas Sankara in Burkina Faso, Queen Nzinga of Angola, Wangari Maathai of Kenya, Mother Theressa of Calcutta, India, the list is endless.
A closer look at the lives of these courageous men and women brings inspiration and hope to humanity.
In the current era, the youth are confronted with dire circumstances different from those faced by the youth of the 70s. Unemployment, drugs and alcohol abuse, drug trafficking, human trafficking and many more. Many of these make life scarier each day.
After the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic life changed drastically for the worst. People lost jobs as many companies closed. Prices of food and goods soared and life became very expensive everywhere. The question that many young people ask themselves is whether there is a future and hope in this country. The lifestyles that many young people have subjected themselves to attest to their discouragement.
TODANI NOBOBA | Struggle for today’s youth affects their own future
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
The youth of 1976 in Soweto made history when they rejected an oppressive system meant to submerge them as young black South Africans in their own country.
Today we continue to observe and remember these brave minds and how they changed the course of history. In every society, game changers are needed to change the course of events.
Game changers are fewer in society and sometimes they are misunderstood and misinterpreted. However, we observe and benefit from their efforts the long run. Many of them made history, young and old both at a local and international level. Tsietsi Mashinini, Steven Bantu Biko both in Azania, Thomas Sankara in Burkina Faso, Queen Nzinga of Angola, Wangari Maathai of Kenya, Mother Theressa of Calcutta, India, the list is endless.
A closer look at the lives of these courageous men and women brings inspiration and hope to humanity.
In the current era, the youth are confronted with dire circumstances different from those faced by the youth of the 70s. Unemployment, drugs and alcohol abuse, drug trafficking, human trafficking and many more. Many of these make life scarier each day.
After the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic life changed drastically for the worst. People lost jobs as many companies closed. Prices of food and goods soared and life became very expensive everywhere. The question that many young people ask themselves is whether there is a future and hope in this country. The lifestyles that many young people have subjected themselves to attest to their discouragement.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Promotion of entrepreneurship efforts by youth is critical
A report from Statistics SA (Stats SA) in 2018 showed a culture of teenage binge drinking in the country. Teenage binge drinking figure was said to have risen to 44% in the 15 to 19 age bracket. According to this research at least one in every three South Africans between 14 and 17 years drink alcohol. The South African Medical Journal report dating ten years back in 2014 showed that about 20% of South Africans, which means 1 out of 5 adults are using mind-altering substances including, alcohol, dagga, painkillers (codeine) and generally drugs.
It is not surprising that taverns and drinking places are prevalent everywhere in most black townships and rural areas. Public drinking has become a norm and is no longer an offence.
Other related problems are teen sex, which is no longer viewed as an anomaly, crime and wasted lives. During the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, it was proved that alcohol and drugs breed crime. By now it is an open secret but those in authority seem to ignore this fact.
Does it mean our country cannot empower our communities and our youth to conduct businesses that do not affect humanity negatively? I don’t think so. Why are we silent when our youth are exposed to drugs, alcohol and illicit sexual lifestyles? Ask teachers in schools and they can tell this better. This is the unjust and oppressive system that the youth of today must fight with.
As they celebrate the youth month of June, it is high time our youth recognise their worst enemy and stand up and fight against this. Today’s youth are said to be liberated but the battle has just begun.
Young people must stand up and resist unjust laws . The youth of 1976 in Soweto has set up an example to be emulated. Young people must fight anything threatening their future and destinies. Africa needs leaders who are sober-minded and not drinkers and substance abusers. We need more game changers than before and the black nation will be saved.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Young entrepreneurs need to shape SA’s green economy
DINKO BOIKANYO | Using skills, experience to transition to entrepreneur
IVIWE MTUBU | Young people can excel in leadership positions and life when supported
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos