In the recent election period, the Electoral Commission has been on the receiving end of criticism for its handling of the electoral process.
Some of the criticism has been justified, especially on election day.
But the rest and perhaps the loudest has been baseless and part of the politically motivated propaganda meant to discredit the institution and to undermine our democracy.
Through the narrative of the latter, IEC commissioners, especially Janet Love and Dr Nomsa Masuku, have borne the brunt of a disinformation campaign to discredit them as persons who lack integrity and who were integral in the so-called rigging of the election.
The IEC has rightfully stood against these baseless claims and assured the public of its commitment to principles of transparency and integrity.
Where necessary, it defended its commissioners and exposed the consistent disinformation peddled against them.
The arrest of Masuku for unrelated charges of graft are therefore a blow to the image of the IEC, even as the allegations stem from her previous era as an employee of Standard Bank.
Masuku appeared in court on Friday, accused of corruption relating to R1.2m from a bursary scheme she managed when she headed up the bank’s corporate social investment programme more than a decade ago.
SOWETAN SAYS | Masuku must resign from IEC
Image: Freddy Mavunda
IEC Commissioner Nomsa Masuku arrested for fraud
She was released on bail.
It is unclear why her arrest came years after authorities were reportedly alerted to the matter by the bank.
Still, it does not matter.
If she has a case to answer she must do so.
The IEC’s response so far has been non-committal, simply noting the arrest and promising to monitor the situation. But more is expected from them in this regard.
While Masuku is, by law, presumed innocent until proven guilty, the reputation damage caused to the IEC by the allegations against her is severe and should not be taken lightly by the institution and the public.
This is especially so as the elections body faces what is by far its toughest test of credibility.
It is for this reason we believe Masuku should do the right thing and resign.
Such a step would not in itself be an admission of guilt.
It is to afford her the space to deal with the allegations against her while protecting, as far as possible, the credibility of this crucial institution.
