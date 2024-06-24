CURTIS SINGO | Ramaphosa’s inauguration affirms the strength of SA’s democracy

Let us, as a nation, take a moment to reflect on our journey and acknowledge the democracy we have longed for, now in motion, reasserting itself as we had hoped 30 years ago.
This journey, marked by significant milestones such as the end of apartheid and the establishment of a democratic government, has been a testament to the resilience and strength of our democracy.
At this juncture, we should borrow from the foresight of esteemed political scientists, English philosophers and economists who happened to have been an exponent of utilitarianism John Stuart Mill.
As we construe developments in SA following the outcomes of the elections of May 29, we are tempted to concur with Mill’s astute observation that only a democracy – a system where power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or through elected representatives – can produce citizens capable of maintaining it.
Therefore, considering Mill’s vision, the recent inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 19, a moment that we, the citizens, have not just witnessed but actively shaped, is a testament to the essence of democracy.
Our active participation, our voices and our votes have not only brought us to this point but have also been instrumental in shaping the fabric of our democracy. This power of the people, which we should never underestimate, is what has made our democracy resilient and robust.
The election of the president by parliament and the subsequent recent inauguration were not solitary events but the culmination of a democratic process, a journey that we, the citizens, actively participated in. Our involvement was evident from the IEC’s crucial announcement of the election date, a step that upholds the principles of transparency and fairness in our democracy.
The registration of new political parties and independent candidates, the official opening of campaigns and the subsequent responses from political parties. These actions, driven by the citizens, have not just been a part of our political system, but have been instrumental in shaping the fabric of our democracy, demonstrating the tangible power of the people in our political system.
The elections’ outcomes and the political parties' reactions were all part of this series, reflecting the dynamic nature of our democracy, which we should embrace with a smile. These outcomes, marked by a diverse representation of political parties and a high level of citizen participation, have significant implications for the future of our democracy, signalling a continued commitment to democratic principles and a vibrant political landscape. Hence, it is worth mentioning that the president’s inauguration asserted the reality of a democracy that emerged from SA as not just a local phenomenon but is widely regarded.
CURTIS SINGO | Ramaphosa’s inauguration affirms the strength of SA’s democracy
Elections outcomes and the political parties reactions have significant implications for the future
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TODANI NOBOBA | Struggle for today's youth affects their own future
The inauguration further reaffirms that SA’s efforts to share its democratic experiences with the world are not a flaw but a testament to its unwavering commitment to democracy. This system has withstood the test of time and continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of our citizens, a fact that should fill us all with pride.
Now that the dust is gladly settling pending the president's announcement of the cabinet, we ought to be proud as we reflect that the democracy we are witnessing unfold in our country has also enabled us to use our democratic transition experience to advance democracy, not just in Africa but globally.
History has no blank pages, as the evolution of our democracy since 1994 has become a beacon of hope for those facing democratic challenges, such as political instability, lack of citizen participation, or corruption.
Since 1994, SA has been preoccupied with initiatives seeking to assert democracy on the continent; therefore, our recent developments further imply that we are not just exporting a democracy we do not believe in but that we cherish jealously.
We are conscious that our democratic transition enticed global attention, and some were doubtful about our democratisation’s prospects, concerned that the country would plunge into civil war.
Through its democratic transitions since 1994, SA has demonstrated its expertise and confidence in peacefully resolving even the most challenging issues. This resilience was not just evident in the recent elections but it has been a consistent thread in our political fabric, showcasing our country’s commitment to determining its path through the same democracy it has been exporting to other nations.
The unprecedented outcomes of the recent elections since the advent of democracy have left us all on edge without an outright winner, inevitably forcing us towards revisiting the 1994 Government of National Unity.
This government was formed after the end of apartheid to ensure a peaceful transition to democracy, a significant moment in our political history. Therefore, the lack of a clear winner in the recent elections added to the intrigue and curiosity, reflecting the dynamic nature of our political landscape. However, this moment genuinely engaged us all, reminding us of the vibrancy of our democracy.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | SA's problem is not race but corrupt politicians
CHUMA MANGISA | GNU will work if leaders prioritise serving citizens, transformative leadership
