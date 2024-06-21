SOWETAN SAYS | Racists must not thrive in SA

Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws is an absolute disgrace to be a lawmaker in this country.
Gouws was suspended by his party yesterday after a video in which he went on a racist tirade years ago surfaced on social media. The offensive video shows Gouws to be a small-minded individual full of hate in his heart. Gouws called for the killing of black people and used racial slurs to refer to them.
The video was apparently made years ago in response to EFF leader Julius Malema’s singing of the Struggle song Shoot the Boer. The Supreme Court of Appeal found last year that the words “shoot the boer” did not amount to hate speech.
In his video, Gouws could be heard yelling: “Alright, so there is a couple of things I want to say, kill the f***ing k**ers. Kill all the f***ing n***gers.”
We welcome the fact that the DA has suspended Gouws after much public outcry and pressure as well as the SA Human Right Commission’s efforts to haul him before the Equality Court.
But these should only be the first steps. The next must be for Gouws to face the full might of the law with criminal charges laid and that he is stripped of the privilege to call himself an MP.
That a man who harbours such toxic and repugnant views took oath of office in one of the arms of the state and swore by the constitution, which is a product of hard-won rights, is an affront.
Gouws and his ilk ought to be taught a lesson that racism has no place in this country after the damage it brought to many black families for decades during apartheid.
Racists need to know that as society we will do everything in our power to close the space for them to spread their filthy messages in our midst. It is equally disturbing that the DA, the party which Gouws served for years as a public representative, failed to vet him before placing him in positions of power. Gouws served the party as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay before he was sworn in as an MP last week.
As a nation, if we are to rid our society of racism we must demand accountability from organisations that allow racists to thrive in our country.
SOWETAN SAYS | Racists must not thrive in SA
Image: Facebook/Renaldo Gouws
Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws is an absolute disgrace to be a lawmaker in this country.
Gouws was suspended by his party yesterday after a video in which he went on a racist tirade years ago surfaced on social media. The offensive video shows Gouws to be a small-minded individual full of hate in his heart. Gouws called for the killing of black people and used racial slurs to refer to them.
The video was apparently made years ago in response to EFF leader Julius Malema’s singing of the Struggle song Shoot the Boer. The Supreme Court of Appeal found last year that the words “shoot the boer” did not amount to hate speech.
In his video, Gouws could be heard yelling: “Alright, so there is a couple of things I want to say, kill the f***ing k**ers. Kill all the f***ing n***gers.”
We welcome the fact that the DA has suspended Gouws after much public outcry and pressure as well as the SA Human Right Commission’s efforts to haul him before the Equality Court.
But these should only be the first steps. The next must be for Gouws to face the full might of the law with criminal charges laid and that he is stripped of the privilege to call himself an MP.
That a man who harbours such toxic and repugnant views took oath of office in one of the arms of the state and swore by the constitution, which is a product of hard-won rights, is an affront.
Gouws and his ilk ought to be taught a lesson that racism has no place in this country after the damage it brought to many black families for decades during apartheid.
Racists need to know that as society we will do everything in our power to close the space for them to spread their filthy messages in our midst. It is equally disturbing that the DA, the party which Gouws served for years as a public representative, failed to vet him before placing him in positions of power. Gouws served the party as a councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay before he was sworn in as an MP last week.
As a nation, if we are to rid our society of racism we must demand accountability from organisations that allow racists to thrive in our country.
Gouws must pay for racist outbursts – SAHRC
DA suspends Gouws over racial remarks he made on video
Renaldo Gouws remorseful for racial video made over decade ago – DA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos