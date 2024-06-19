Today, I am a distinguished Jakes Gerwel Fellow who studied at UCT. I hold a bachelor’s degree specialising in environmental and geographical science, coupled with a postgraduate certificate in education focusing on geography and history, both attained with distinction.
IVIWE MTUBU | Young people can excel in leadership positions and life when supported
By being present and sharing our stories, we open doors to unexpected opportunities
In 2017, I had the honour of joining my school principal at an event where we shared our stories – his as a participant and alumnus of the Citizen Leader Lab leadership programme for school principals and mine as a pupil in the same school, Wynberg High, which serves a poor community in Cape Town.
My story was one that many South Africans know all too well – growing up in a township, raised in a single-parent home and surrounded by poverty. However, my talk was not about hardship; it was about triumph. It was about defying the odds and making it against all expectations and the realisation of what is possible when ordinary citizens actively contribute to developing leadership that creates a better future for all and how this affects young people.
The most noteworthy part of that day was not my own story. It was a brief encounter with a remarkable leader from Citizen Leader Lab. We exchanged a few words that day and I would never have imagined that this shared moment would change the course of my life. I saw this person one more time when I was at university when she facilitated a diversity workshop for a group of Jakes Gerwel Fellows of which I was one, studying towards a teaching degree at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
Fast forward to late 2019, when unexpectedly, I received messages on LinkedIn and Facebook from this person – she was trying to contact me. Despite knowing very little about me, she reached out because I had left a lasting impression on her. She had an opportunity for five South African students to attend a social entrepreneurship and innovation programme in Cape Town, designed for University of Maryland students from America, and she believed I belonged in the programme.
It was a humbling moment for me as a young person. Here was an accomplished adult who had met me briefly, yet believed in my potential. Thanks to her unwavering determination, I was able to participate in that programme, representing SA on an international stage. I am a YoungEd Africa fellow because in 2022 she recommended that I apply for this programme aimed at empowering young people through fostering professional development within various tracks in the education sector.
Today, I am a distinguished Jakes Gerwel Fellow who studied at UCT. I hold a bachelor’s degree specialising in environmental and geographical science, coupled with a postgraduate certificate in education focusing on geography and history, both attained with distinction.
I have just completed an honours degree in environmental and geographical science, and I am commencing with my master’s in environmental and geographical science at UCT in the second semester, underscoring my commitment to environmental science.
I am a registered candidate environmental assessment practitioner with the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of SA. A highlight of my academic prowess is my involvement with the Golden Key International Honour Society, which recognises the top 15% of students in any field of study.
My professional journey is one of significant contributions to education and environmental science. At Westerford High School, Cape Town, I served as a teacher for geography and mathematical literacy and as a deputy head of house, inspiring students from grades 8 to 12.
As we celebrate Youth Month in SA 30 years into our democracy, it is a poignant reminder of the role young people play in shaping the future. Youth Month commemorates the bravery of students during the Soweto Uprising of 1976, who fought for their right to equal education. It serves as a reminder that the voices and actions of young people can drive significant change.
But young people can’t do it alone, tapping into the wisdom of our leadership community is useful as a reflector for our development. By being present and sharing our stories, we open doors to unexpected opportunities and create connections that can alter the trajectory of our lives.
This person’s belief in me did not just change my life; it affirmed the importance of believing in others, and in potential, where it might not be immediately visible. I am grateful that my hard work, coupled with my service to community and the belief of someone in my abilities – has helped develop my leadership as a young person.
This very personal experience taught me the incredible power of relationship, partnership, engaging with purpose, passion and possibility. Imagine what is possible if more of us can develop the kind of leadership that builds a better future for all.
