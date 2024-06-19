CHUMA MANGISA | GNU will work if leaders prioritise serving citizens, transformative leadership

A coalition founded on ethical principles and mutual respect is more likely to be stable and successful in achieving common goals. The aesthetic value of any deliverable is best evaluated through the lenses of practice and application of ethics.
Coalition partners are thus compelled to uphold high ethical standards and be more open in their decision-making processes, fostering trust and exposing them to scrutiny and criticism.
Leaders in coalitions ought to act with integrity, honesty and accountability. This ethical demand can create friction with those who prioritise personal gain or political advantage, highlighting a critical challenge in maintaining ethical standards.
Cathedral thinking is an approach that inspires leaders to prioritise long-term goals and solutions, often clashing with the short-term political objectives and compromises typical in government coalitions. It pushes for a focus on long-term solutions, urging leaders to look beyond immediate political gains. This often conflicts with the short-term compromises that are necessary for coalition politics.
Tackling complex societal challenges demands cross-sector collaboration and holistic thinking, which challenges the siloed and partisan nature of many government coalitions.
Cathedral thinking emphasises the importance of engaging the public in decision-making processes, fostering a sense of shared purpose. This requires coalition partners to be more inclusive and transparent, which can be difficult to achieve.
Strategic resource allocation is also crucial for achieving long-term goals. Coalitions must prioritise initiatives and make tough budgetary decisions, balancing short-term needs with long-term vision. Despite their many challenges, coalition governments also offer a treasure trove of opportunities for innovation, inclusivity and effective governance.
By uniting parties with diverse ideologies, coalitions provide a more comprehensive representation of society, leading to balanced and inclusive policy-making.
The need for compromise and negotiation fosters a culture of consensus building, resulting in more stable and enduring policy decisions that enjoy broader support. Pooling resources and support from multiple parties allows coalitions to leverage collective strengths to address complex challenges more effectively.
Political coalitions give a platform to minority voices and interests that might not be adequately represented in a single-party government. They also encourage innovation and flexibility in governance by fostering experimentation with new ideas and approaches to policy-making.
More importantly, coalition governments provide built-in checks and balances, requiring partners to hold each other accountable and ensuring that decisions are made with broader consensus and input.
As our metros navigate the aftermath of failed coalitions and a GNU is being ushered in, it is clear that a radical shift in political culture is essential to achieve the fruits of the concept. Leaders must adopt a new paradigm centred on ethical leadership, a common purpose and a long-term vision.
Only through these changes can coalitions and GNU move beyond dysfunction and start serving the greater good, fostering stability and progress for the country to thrive. By addressing the challenges and opportunities within government coalitions, we can pave the way for more effective, inclusive and ethical governance.
- Dr Mangisa is a leadership expert from DR CAM Leadership and HR Consulting.
SA has recently ushered in a concept of government of national unity (GNU), which harks back to the first democratic government led by Nelson Mandela in 1994.
From what we have been observing as citizens and academics, metropolitan municipalities have seen coalition agreements fail spectacularly in recent years, leading local governments into chaos.
Delving into the root causes, I find a potent mix of rigid ideologies, a glaring lack of ethical leadership, and political leaders driven more by self-interest than public service. Lessons from these failures highlight the challenges and potential opportunities within coalitions.
In an ideal world, coalitions would represent a harmonious union of at least two parties, collaborating towards shared goals and strategies. They would pool resources and distribute benefits equitably, all in the name of public good.
However, the reality in metros paints a starkly different picture. Present coalition agreements are plagued by a relentless focus on ideological rigidity over practical governance. Political leaders seem more dedicated to upholding their ideological positions than developing and implementing effective governmental programmes.
This obsession has eroded the sense of common purpose and vision that is crucial for any successful coalition. Further complicating matters is a pervasive lack of “cathedral thinking” – the long-term, ethical perspective necessary for genuine transformative leadership.
Instead, there is a notable absence of servanthood among political leaders. Motivated by egocentrism these leaders prioritise personal gain over serving the public.
The decline of the ANC in the polls, a significant political shift, has only added to the instability. This shift has created a power vacuum, leading to vague and non-transparent coalition agreements, setting the stage for conflict and inefficiency.
