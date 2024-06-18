TRINITY MTHEMBU | Sidelining MK Party defies ‘we, the people’ concept

The constitution mandates that the perspectives of all individuals must be acknowledged and honoured, as a direct outcome of a prolonged battle for equal rights and liberty. Ignoring 14.58% of the national electorate and 45.35% of voters in KZN demonstrate contempt for SA’s democratic principles.
The consensus of the populace is unmistakable for any disillusioned interpretation. Every vote contributes to a legitimate democracy, and everyone needs to participate in shaping our society. The significant electoral backing of the MKP stresses the genuine necessity for representation and involvement in governance.
The neglect and sidelining of this party’s electorate is a betrayal of the collective desire of the citizens and contradicts the essence of “We, The People”, as articulated in the constitution.
One of the coalition’s core principles is that the party with the most votes shall assume leadership. This concept ought to be implemented nationally, and the ANC presently holds a genuine lead with 40.18% of the vote.
After gaining 45.35% of the vote in KZN, it is only acceptable that MKP follows the same concept in the provincial assembly. Preventing the MKP from becoming leadership contradicts the democratic mandate of about half of the voters in KZN. Failure to acknowledge the significant backing of the MKP might undermine the principles of democracy.
A thorough understanding of the fundamental principles and ideas that form the basis of SA’s majority rule framework represents justice, equality and optimism.
The phrase “We, The People” conveys the sense that the constitution guarantees the inclusion and respect of every citizen. A sizable portion of voters left out is a political miscalculation. For the sake of democracy, all voters, including those who backed MKP, must be treated equally.
If we could in anyway turn our backs on the phrase “We, The People” and the potential it presents, that would be a betrayal of the fundamental principles outlined in the founding documents of our nation.
- Mthembu is a masters of sociology student at the University of Free State
TRINITY MTHEMBU | Sidelining MK Party defies ‘we, the people’ concept
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Constitutional Hill is a commemorative site located in the centre of Johannesburg, which symbolises the challenging transformation of SA from a historically divided state to its current democratic state.
This prehistoric site epitomises the concept of “We, The People” as it houses the Constitutional Court. This serves as a compelling testament to the fact that the constitution of SA transcends being a mere piece of paper; it is a dynamic commitment to the nation’s citizens.
It is necessary therefor that we analyse the recent elections and the functioning of the national and provincial administrations from the perspective of democratic ideals and the defence of the constitution.
In the last elections, voters assessed the previous administration’s performance in carrying out its responsibilities and through a notable shift in the voting trend, they have shown that they want an open, highly responsive government that is transformative.
The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) in KZN garnered 45.35% and 14.58% nationally. And these results back many constituencies that need to be heard. There were 4,584,828 votes cast overall at the national level and 1,590,813 votes at the provincial legislature.
The proposed government of national unity’s (GNU) inclination to disregard and dismiss MKP threatens the democratic values established in our constitution. Both the confidence in a government based on majority rule and the voices of millions of citizens are devalued by such actions.
MK Party representatives will take their seats in National Assembly
The constitution mandates that the perspectives of all individuals must be acknowledged and honoured, as a direct outcome of a prolonged battle for equal rights and liberty. Ignoring 14.58% of the national electorate and 45.35% of voters in KZN demonstrate contempt for SA’s democratic principles.
The consensus of the populace is unmistakable for any disillusioned interpretation. Every vote contributes to a legitimate democracy, and everyone needs to participate in shaping our society. The significant electoral backing of the MKP stresses the genuine necessity for representation and involvement in governance.
The neglect and sidelining of this party’s electorate is a betrayal of the collective desire of the citizens and contradicts the essence of “We, The People”, as articulated in the constitution.
One of the coalition’s core principles is that the party with the most votes shall assume leadership. This concept ought to be implemented nationally, and the ANC presently holds a genuine lead with 40.18% of the vote.
After gaining 45.35% of the vote in KZN, it is only acceptable that MKP follows the same concept in the provincial assembly. Preventing the MKP from becoming leadership contradicts the democratic mandate of about half of the voters in KZN. Failure to acknowledge the significant backing of the MKP might undermine the principles of democracy.
A thorough understanding of the fundamental principles and ideas that form the basis of SA’s majority rule framework represents justice, equality and optimism.
The phrase “We, The People” conveys the sense that the constitution guarantees the inclusion and respect of every citizen. A sizable portion of voters left out is a political miscalculation. For the sake of democracy, all voters, including those who backed MKP, must be treated equally.
If we could in anyway turn our backs on the phrase “We, The People” and the potential it presents, that would be a betrayal of the fundamental principles outlined in the founding documents of our nation.
SOWETAN SAYS | MKP should back up claim of vote rigging
READER LETTER | Nation building not Zuma's priority
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos