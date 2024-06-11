SYSMAN MOTLOUNG | SA needs a coalition that will focus on governance, not political vendetta

And political parties that push hardline policy positions and threaten to withdraw from a coalition agreement if they do not have their way are playing vendetta politics and not seeking consensus for the greater good.
- Motloung (PhD) is a lecturer of Political Studies and International Relations at North West University. He writes in his personal capacity
Most people have now accepted that the recent national elections are of the same, if not of greater magnitude, to the one in 1994.
If you will accept it, this election is the era of strengthening democracy, its true maturation. This is an epochal election because the governing party, ANC, has pitched below 50%, which calls on the ANC to reflect on its willingness to be a vehicle of corruption and betraying the liberation promise. The ANC is no longer "secure in comfort".
The DA seems to have cemented its position as the official opposition, now it should overcome the racialised attitudes of party identification among South Africans.
There is a decline, losing the voter base; thus, dampening the impact of youth capabilities.
Former president Jacob Zuma is the mascot whose magic propelled the novice uMkhondo weSizwe Party (MKP) to unimaginable heights – a historic third place for a new entrant since 1994.
It begs no question that MKP led to the demise of both the ANC and EFF. This ends the ANC’s dominance in South African politics and compels the EFF to re-think the relevance of its political appeal.
As a result, the national electoral outcome is a predicament, hence the need for rational deliberations, not antagonism to chart the political future. The shifting political landscape equally presents a threat of undemocratic penchants by political entrepreneurs who want to capitalise on systemic weaknesses in the electoral cycle.
It is those political practitioners who seek to advance personal gain or punish their adversaries instead of seeking what will benefit society. Vendetta politics is what threatens the prospects of political stability and viable coalition government negotiations.
Viable coalition governments are founded on democratic deliberations (appeal to reason), not vendetta politics. This framework helps analyse what the demands for the ANC to get rid of Cyril Ramaphosa intend to achieve (ANC-MKP-EFF coalition scenario).
The removal of Ramaphosa could be more about vendetta and not rational policy options. The ANC-MKP-EFF coalition could be vital for enhancing socio-economic reforms.
Such a coalition could help shine the light on marginalised policy issues of injustice and inequality – this, in a manner that the DA-ANC coalition could not present effectively. While the ANC-DA coalition sounds enticing, it could enhance the market-oriented cost-recovery policies that have caused massive backlash in the early 2000s about the commodification of public services (neoliberalism/neo apartheid).
But with many dysfunctional municipalities with poor revenue collection, defaulting on their payment to Eskom and water utilities, maybe it is about time to have such uncomfortable conversations about the ideal policies for sustainable local government.
And political parties that push hardline policy positions and threaten to withdraw from a coalition agreement if they do not have their way are playing vendetta politics and not seeking consensus for the greater good.
The way forward is going back to the foundations of political theory: governance. The resolution of conflict and building consensus on common principles and policy priorities.
The logic of governance implies a network of actors from various backgrounds. Very cognisant that SA has the chronic challenge of inequality and insecurity.
Most political parties have expressed core principles in their electoral manifestos (i) job creation, (ii) fighting crime, (iii) ensuring social security and poverty alleviation, (iv) promoting social justice, (v) quality education, and (vi) improving waste collection, including water and sanitation infrastructure.
The ANC’s proposal for a government of national unity (GNU) is such a rerun to the foundations of good governance. It sets a neutral basis and removes antagonistic political relations. This will help isolate actors who threaten prospects of civil society. The Patriotic Alliance presents the agenda of domestic security and prudent migration decision-making, while the IFP would restore the voice of traditional leadership that the ANC had spoiled, especially with the Zulu royal family.
This GNU should shine brighter than 1994 by being intentional and practical on developing inter-cultural competences to allay the divisions in SA’s society.
The option to accept a GNU is typical of Ramaphosa’s conciliatory leadership and social compacting approach to finding solutions.
Some may cynically say the ANC failed to take a bold decision to form a coalition with either the DA or EFF-MK alliance (ideological loyalty vs market interests). But Ramaphosa brushes that criticism off by saying South Africans have worked as social partners to overcome various socio-economic hardships in the past.
