SOWETAN SAYS | Clubs need to close the Downs gap

06 June 2024 - 15:40
General Views during the Nedbank Cup, final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze

The PSL season came to a thrilling conclusion with Orlando Pirates lifting the Nedbank Cup after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in last Saturday’s final.

We congratulate Pirates for clinching the R7m first prize competition at Mbombela Stadium, with teen star Relebohile Mofokeng netting a late winner to secure them a 2-1 victory.

Pirates have now bagged themselves two cups from this season after last year’s MTN8 triumph over the selfsame Sundowns.

While we must acknowledge Pirates’ success, we can’t overlook the fact that the DStv Premiership season was again another one-horse race, with the second-placed Buccaneers trailing champions Sundowns by 23 points in the league standings.

The gap Sundowns have opened as they sauntered to a seventh league title in a row has become too wide for the rest of the Premiership. This is deeply worrying, especially because Sundowns won the league with about seven rounds of fixtures to go.

Pirates, despite finishing second, are one of the teams who were expected to give Masandawana a challenge in the league, but they fell disappointingly short due to lack of consistency in the first round.

