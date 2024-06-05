The only exceptions to the proposed rule is if such an office bearer has broken the law, has committed serious misconduct or is found to be unable to perform their duties.
Where such a vote happens, it must be conducted by a show of hands rather than a secret ballot – a provision that ought to strengthen transparency and public accountability of councillors.
The bill proposes that coalition parties must have a binding agreement that governs their partnership.
This is to ensure that the conduct of coalition partners and subsequently their decision making processes are guided by a rational and sound principles rather than the petulance of their politics.
It is important for all of us to engage with this bill and make use of the opportunity to contribute to the strength and quality of its legislative process.
In the last eight years we have witnessed further deterioration of the state of our municipalities, in part because of mindless political contestation that has brought further chaos in municipal administration and scuppered delivery of basic services.
Ultimately, we must pay attention to the quality of people we elect to public office.
But equally important, we must engage and improve the legislative framework that governs their conduct. This is an opportunity to do so.
SOWETAN SAYS | Help install quality for coalitions
Image: File/Karen Moolman
The emergence of coalition arrangements in municipalities across the country in 2016 ushered in a new era in our local government landscape in SA.
Several hung councils in metros cemented coalition arrangements as our new and persistent reality.
Perhaps to be expected of a new political dynamic, what followed was instability and power battles among parties with newly found access to state machinery.
We witnessed a frequent change in municipal leadership such as mayors or council speakers, often based on spurious grounds that are about political expediency rather than delivery or accountability.
Last week, the cooperative governance department opened up for public comment the municipal structures act amendment bill which seeks to bring stability and accountability to municipalities run by coalition governments. You have until July 5 to comment.
Among others the bill proposes that a council may only remove, through a motion of no confidence, a mayor and other political office bearers only two years after their election to ensure leadership stability.
SOWETAN SAYS | Leaders must put people first
The only exceptions to the proposed rule is if such an office bearer has broken the law, has committed serious misconduct or is found to be unable to perform their duties.
Where such a vote happens, it must be conducted by a show of hands rather than a secret ballot – a provision that ought to strengthen transparency and public accountability of councillors.
The bill proposes that coalition parties must have a binding agreement that governs their partnership.
This is to ensure that the conduct of coalition partners and subsequently their decision making processes are guided by a rational and sound principles rather than the petulance of their politics.
It is important for all of us to engage with this bill and make use of the opportunity to contribute to the strength and quality of its legislative process.
In the last eight years we have witnessed further deterioration of the state of our municipalities, in part because of mindless political contestation that has brought further chaos in municipal administration and scuppered delivery of basic services.
Ultimately, we must pay attention to the quality of people we elect to public office.
But equally important, we must engage and improve the legislative framework that governs their conduct. This is an opportunity to do so.
REDA BENKHADRA | Election outcomes underscore ANC’s failure to adapt and reinvent itself
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | General elections made me proudly South African
READER LETTER | Nation building not Zuma's priority
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos