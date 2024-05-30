DINKO BOIKANYO | Spotting distress signals early can save your business

In the challenging landscape of the South African economy, businesses often find themselves navigating treacherous waters. Economic instability, regulatory changes, inconsistent energy supply and competitive pressures can lead to financial distress.
The recent status report from Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) highlights a significant rise in manufacturing entities initiating business rescue proceedings in the last quarter of 2023.
During this period, 17% of the entities entering business rescue were from the manufacturing sector, with the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries closely following at 13.2%. Additionally, the mining sector saw a notable number of entities beginning business rescue proceedings in the latter part of 2023 due to financial distress.
However, the narrative need not end in liquidation. Early detection of distress signals, combined with robust turnaround strategies and effective business rescue processes, can transform a potential crisis into a story of resilience and success.
Early detection of distress signals is akin to a ship’s radar spotting an iceberg before a collision becomes inevitable. These signals might include declining revenues, shrinking profit margins, increasing debt, or deteriorating working capital. By identifying these warning signs early, businesses can implement corrective measures before the situation becomes dire.
In SA, the ability to detect financial distress early is particularly crucial. The economic environment is marked by volatility, with frequent fluctuations in key sectors such as mining, manufacturing and agriculture. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the economy, are often more vulnerable to economic shocks. Furthermore, the legacy of apartheid continues to present challenges, including unequal access to resources and opportunities. Therefore, a proactive approach to financial health is essential. Once distress signals are identified, businesses must act swiftly to implement turnaround strategies. These strategies should be comprehensive, addressing both the root causes of distress and the immediate symptoms.
The recent CIPC status report indicates that among the entities that concluded business rescue proceedings in the final quarter of 2023, 36% were successfully rehabilitated due to the effective implementation of their business rescue plans. This encouraging statistic underscores the effectiveness of the business rescue process in SA. Consequently, these rescued companies are reintroduced into the SA economy in a solvent state, ready to resume trading with suppliers and consumers.
A successful business rescue process is essential for preventing liquidation and ensuring business continuity. The Companies Act of 2008 provides a legal framework for business rescue in SA, emphasising the role of a business rescue practitioner in managing the process.
South African Airways (SAA) has embarked on a rigorous turnaround plan. Despite facing severe financial difficulties, SAA’s leadership is committed to restoring the airline’s profitability through strategic interventions and operational excellence.
Another noteworthy example is the turnaround of Eskom, the state-owned power utility. While challenges remain, Eskom’s efforts to address operational inefficiencies, reduce debt, and implement a sustainable energy strategy highlight the importance of a comprehensive approach to business rescue.
Public-private partnerships, investment in infrastructure and policies that promote economic inclusivity are essential to creating an environment where businesses can thrive. Moreover, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation can help South African businesses adapt to changing economic conditions and global trends.
The early detection of distress signals and the implementation of effective turnaround strategies, including a robust business rescue process are not just survival tactics; they are pathways to sustainable success.
As we navigate the unpredictable economic landscape, it’s important to view every challenge as a hidden opportunity. Each distress signal could be a chance to redirect our course towards a brighter future. By fostering a proactive, innovative and inclusive approach, South African businesses can turn potential crises into catalysts for growth and long-term success.
- Dr Boikanyo is an academic at UJ
DINKO BOIKANYO | Spotting distress signals early can save your business
