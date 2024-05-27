SMANGALISO MKHATSHWA | We need the right leadership of any age or colour

Wednesday gives all of us a chance to usher in a new crop of public leaders and representatives who will make SA a great, peaceful and a prosperous nation.
If we fail to seize this moment, history will judge us harshly. Tomorrow marks the eve of the national, provincial and regional elections wherein voters will be giving the mandate to political parties to redefine the trajectory of this country post-elections.
While we may not be teetering on a perilous precipice, there are existential challenges which require immediate attention.
Daily murders of which victims are black women, children and men, is an indictment and a shame. This situation has worsened since 1994. You only need to visit prisons to see the vast majority of criminals are young black males.
The popular soapies we watch on TV daily or read about in our newspapers display grinning and unrepentant black youth which makes you wonder what kind of future leadership we are breeding.
Many vociferous men are more concerned about political positions than combating crime and corruption. I am concerned that most political parties fighting this election have not prioritised the safety and security of our streets and homes.
No convincing plan is on the table. Police minister Bheki Cele and his colleagues in the security cluster report the worsening annual crime stats – armed robbery and murder on top – with regular calm. On the other hand, our much-vaunted constitution places the right to life at the apex of the hierarchy of human rights. One of the reasons such heinous crimes have spun out of control is the erosion of moral fibre. Thanks to the culture of materialism.
From this perspective, 30 years of democracy are not covered in glory in every respect. In the main, the majority of black people remain the victims of Western European epistemologies, culture and economic exploitation. The assumption of political power post-1994 has done little to change socio-ideological dynamics.
If anything, white capital with the support of class is more vibrant today than 30 years ago. But what can we learn from our erstwhile colonisers? They turned their colonial economy to benefit millions of their own people.
They developed their languages to a point where they have become mediums of instruction in the sciences and academia. China, Malaysia, Japan and Vietnam are shining examples of that revolution. Nearer home, the Afrikaners constructed a new language from Dutch, French, German and British settlers.
Today they can proudly use their language in all areas of scientific and human endeavour. They were not magicians. They had dedicated, visionary and focused leadership in all areas. It is most regrettable that 30 years after apartheid we have downplayed the philosophy of black cultural awareness.
Apartheid dinosaurs could not allow Steve Bantu Biko to live because he advanced an ideology which they regarded as a threat to white supremacy. Celebrating 30 years is good and necessary, thanks to our constitution and the liberties it comes with. The only challenge is to identify the right leadership, black, white young and senior, to take us back to our original national post-apartheid agenda.
Without apportioning any blame on race group or class, our white compatriots should be reminded that this democratic SA has been good to them as well.
They still control the economy, the education system, the land and cultural hegemony. One can go on ad nauseum. The reason for mentioning this is to challenge them to actively support the development and reconstruction of SA and of our dream. SA belongs to all people who live in it by birth or legally acquired citizenship.
- Mkhatshwa is a former Tshwane mayor and now chair of the Moral Regeneration Movement
SMANGALISO MKHATSHWA | We need the right leadership of any age or colour
Image: Antoni Muchave
Wednesday gives all of us a chance to usher in a new crop of public leaders and representatives who will make SA a great, peaceful and a prosperous nation.
If we fail to seize this moment, history will judge us harshly. Tomorrow marks the eve of the national, provincial and regional elections wherein voters will be giving the mandate to political parties to redefine the trajectory of this country post-elections.
While we may not be teetering on a perilous precipice, there are existential challenges which require immediate attention.
Daily murders of which victims are black women, children and men, is an indictment and a shame. This situation has worsened since 1994. You only need to visit prisons to see the vast majority of criminals are young black males.
The popular soapies we watch on TV daily or read about in our newspapers display grinning and unrepentant black youth which makes you wonder what kind of future leadership we are breeding.
Many vociferous men are more concerned about political positions than combating crime and corruption. I am concerned that most political parties fighting this election have not prioritised the safety and security of our streets and homes.
No convincing plan is on the table. Police minister Bheki Cele and his colleagues in the security cluster report the worsening annual crime stats – armed robbery and murder on top – with regular calm. On the other hand, our much-vaunted constitution places the right to life at the apex of the hierarchy of human rights. One of the reasons such heinous crimes have spun out of control is the erosion of moral fibre. Thanks to the culture of materialism.
From this perspective, 30 years of democracy are not covered in glory in every respect. In the main, the majority of black people remain the victims of Western European epistemologies, culture and economic exploitation. The assumption of political power post-1994 has done little to change socio-ideological dynamics.
If anything, white capital with the support of class is more vibrant today than 30 years ago. But what can we learn from our erstwhile colonisers? They turned their colonial economy to benefit millions of their own people.
They developed their languages to a point where they have become mediums of instruction in the sciences and academia. China, Malaysia, Japan and Vietnam are shining examples of that revolution. Nearer home, the Afrikaners constructed a new language from Dutch, French, German and British settlers.
Today they can proudly use their language in all areas of scientific and human endeavour. They were not magicians. They had dedicated, visionary and focused leadership in all areas. It is most regrettable that 30 years after apartheid we have downplayed the philosophy of black cultural awareness.
Apartheid dinosaurs could not allow Steve Bantu Biko to live because he advanced an ideology which they regarded as a threat to white supremacy. Celebrating 30 years is good and necessary, thanks to our constitution and the liberties it comes with. The only challenge is to identify the right leadership, black, white young and senior, to take us back to our original national post-apartheid agenda.
Without apportioning any blame on race group or class, our white compatriots should be reminded that this democratic SA has been good to them as well.
They still control the economy, the education system, the land and cultural hegemony. One can go on ad nauseum. The reason for mentioning this is to challenge them to actively support the development and reconstruction of SA and of our dream. SA belongs to all people who live in it by birth or legally acquired citizenship.
SOLLY PHETOE | SA needs to strengthen labour laws to boost compliance at work place
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Freedom of the media a cornerstone of any democracy
THABISO MAHLAPE | Medication helped me silence food noise and I'm not ashamed of it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos