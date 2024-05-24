The murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Junior has undoubtedly brought into sharp focus the crisis of violent crime in SA and has, rightfully so, put pressure on authorities to find and jail the culprits.
The little boy was killed by hijackers earlier this month outside his Soshanguve home, as he went outside to welcome his father who was returning from work that evening.
It is a heart-wrenching crime that has sparked anger and grief across the country, precisely because of its senselessness.
Last week, police announced they had arrested two men in connection with the murder. However, the national prosecutions authority was yet to link the men to the killing.
On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele announced two more suspects were arrested in connection with the killing.
Media statements by the police stated that the men would be charged with the possession of prohibited firearms, one of which is believed to be the murder weapon, and possibly murder.
However, the NPA was yet again non-committal on the murder charge, stating that the men are only before court for possession of firearms.
This has understandably caused confusion in the public domain about why two law enforcement agencies would communicate inconsistent messages about a matter of such public interest.
Importantly, it has raised questions about whether the police – who have in some instances arrested people only to release them later due to lack of evidence – indeed have the right men in custody.
SOWETAN | Are cops jumping the gun?
Image: Elmond Jiyane
Two more suspects arrested in connection with Ditebogo Junior Phalane's murder
Plausible speculation suggests that although the police may believe they have the killers, evidence in the hands of prosecutors so far is not yet enough to build a case for a successful prosecution.
Ballistic tests on the guns are still to be done and an identity parade of the suspects is yet to be conducted.
If this is the case, it is unclear why the police would claim publicly that they have arrested the men believed to be the killers, while there are no reasonable grounds for the prosecutors to charge them of the killing.
While public pressure to make a breakthrough in this case is justifiable, police must always resist the temptation to make statements driven by public sentiment rather than the strength and credibility of their evidence.
SOWETAN | Creative ways needed to fight crime
Suspects nabbed for Ditebogo's murder not charged amid ongoing investigation
WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking
