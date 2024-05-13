HARLAN CLOETE | We cannot let politicians decide our fate and capitulate to their whims

As reported by the department of cooperative governance, all 23 municipalities in the Free State are deemed dysfunctional. Consequently, it is no wonder that not a single municipality has managed to attain a clean audit from the auditor-general in the past decade. Ratings Afrika earlier reported that the financial situation of the Mangaung municipality is so dire that it is struggling to pay its suppliers on time; the capital was also rated the worst metropolitan performer in the Good Governance Africa rating for 2023.This is an indictment on the entire local governance system.
The National Development Plan (NDP) identifies active citizenship as the key ingredient to ensure that this democracy works. Eve Ensler reminds us that an activist is someone who cannot but help fight for something. That person is usually not motivated by a need for power, money, or fame but is in fact driven slightly mad by some injustice, some cruelty, some unfairness, so much so that he or she is compelled by some internal moral engine to act or make it better.
Through my Great Governance ZA podcast, I found there is no shortage of active citizens in our country. Over the past three years, I have conversed with more than 100 passionate people. In Bloemfontein, I crossed paths with Boeta Swart – his organisation Anchor of Hope gets the job done; in the Winnie Madikizela municipality, ethical leader Luvuyo Mahlaka runs a tight ship; and youth development champion and author, Frank Julie, generously shares his gifts and talents throughout the land. There are so many untold stories.
Activists – need I remind you – are not just active during elections but work passionately in concert with others to make the world a better place. The 2024 elections are important, yes, but the watershed election will be the 2026 local government elections when we will elect new ward councillors and ward committees.
And coalitions are here to stay, it is a natural consequence of the electoral system, says prof Jaap de Visser of the Dullah Omar Institute. The Sustainable Development Plan – specifically goal 16 – speak to peace and justice and strong institutions through partnerships (goal 17).
Our future is partnerships – coalitions of people with the right heads, hearts and eager hands. And yes, sometimes we will be tested and called to work with people that we do not like, agree with, or trust as Adam Kahane puts it. But that should not deter us. Democracy is difficult work, a contact sport.
Voting or participation in elections is a first step, but this is not enough. As an academic community specifically, we must use our privileged position in society to make an even greater impact, as advocated by the late prof Bongani Mayosi, who argues that what matters most is service to society.
The NDP concludes that a comprehensive, coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to development is required. Such an approach must include partnerships between civil society, the private sector, government, and academia. To make this coalition work will require buckets of good(will) and activism. We are on the brink of the new.
- Dr Cloete is a pracademic and research fellow in the Centre for Gender and Africa Studies at the University of the Free State.
HARLAN CLOETE | We cannot let politicians decide our fate and capitulate to their whims
Our future is partnerships of people with right heads, hearts, hands
Image: Deaan Vivier
There is great hype around the upcoming national and provincial elections on May 29, some going as far as calling this our second 1994 – I get that.
But we might be making too much of this and forget that what counts is what takes place between elections. For some reason, we seem to think that voting is enough to bring about change, and we can then sit back as citizens and not wait for services to be delivered to us.
Or we think that a coalition government will be the saviour. That we have left it to politicians to decide our fate and simply capitulate to their whims is beyond me. Sometimes I even hear the argument from academics that “I do not vote because it will legitimise the current corrupt system”, or “I want nothing to do with politics” – yet politics has everything to do with you, every day.
SA is blessed with a three-tier democracy. Constitutional democracy spells out the Bill of Rights and the governance framework. Representative democracy allows the space to elect political leaders through the ballot, and finally participatory democracy calls for active participation between elections.
Locally, this is expressed in the co-creation of an integrated development plan with communities and ward committees – real grassroots governance. However, this process has not been without fault, with many officials simply using this process as a tick-box exercise that makes a mockery of genuine participation that would bring dignity to contested spaces. What is worse is the performance of our municipalities. Let us take the Free State as an example.
As reported by the department of cooperative governance, all 23 municipalities in the Free State are deemed dysfunctional. Consequently, it is no wonder that not a single municipality has managed to attain a clean audit from the auditor-general in the past decade. Ratings Afrika earlier reported that the financial situation of the Mangaung municipality is so dire that it is struggling to pay its suppliers on time; the capital was also rated the worst metropolitan performer in the Good Governance Africa rating for 2023.This is an indictment on the entire local governance system.
The National Development Plan (NDP) identifies active citizenship as the key ingredient to ensure that this democracy works. Eve Ensler reminds us that an activist is someone who cannot but help fight for something. That person is usually not motivated by a need for power, money, or fame but is in fact driven slightly mad by some injustice, some cruelty, some unfairness, so much so that he or she is compelled by some internal moral engine to act or make it better.
Through my Great Governance ZA podcast, I found there is no shortage of active citizens in our country. Over the past three years, I have conversed with more than 100 passionate people. In Bloemfontein, I crossed paths with Boeta Swart – his organisation Anchor of Hope gets the job done; in the Winnie Madikizela municipality, ethical leader Luvuyo Mahlaka runs a tight ship; and youth development champion and author, Frank Julie, generously shares his gifts and talents throughout the land. There are so many untold stories.
Activists – need I remind you – are not just active during elections but work passionately in concert with others to make the world a better place. The 2024 elections are important, yes, but the watershed election will be the 2026 local government elections when we will elect new ward councillors and ward committees.
And coalitions are here to stay, it is a natural consequence of the electoral system, says prof Jaap de Visser of the Dullah Omar Institute. The Sustainable Development Plan – specifically goal 16 – speak to peace and justice and strong institutions through partnerships (goal 17).
Our future is partnerships – coalitions of people with the right heads, hearts and eager hands. And yes, sometimes we will be tested and called to work with people that we do not like, agree with, or trust as Adam Kahane puts it. But that should not deter us. Democracy is difficult work, a contact sport.
Voting or participation in elections is a first step, but this is not enough. As an academic community specifically, we must use our privileged position in society to make an even greater impact, as advocated by the late prof Bongani Mayosi, who argues that what matters most is service to society.
The NDP concludes that a comprehensive, coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to development is required. Such an approach must include partnerships between civil society, the private sector, government, and academia. To make this coalition work will require buckets of good(will) and activism. We are on the brink of the new.
BUSI KHESWA | Child care workers are champions of society
THABISO MAHLAPE | Ability to start all over an incredible gift that must be appreciated to the full
SIFISO SONJICA | ANC governance record makes it party to vote for
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos