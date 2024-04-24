THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Communicators not celebrating their own shameful

It was at the same glittering awards ceremony where the country's national rugby team, the Springboks, were named Newsmaker of the Year 2023.
Modiba's achievement emulates Panyaza Lesufi, former spokesperson of the then Gauteng MEC of education Angie Motshekga, who scooped the award in 2012 before climbing the political ladder as MEC and later premier of Gauteng.
Ironically, on the same day of the awards ceremony, GCIS had earlier issued a congratulatory statement after HOT FM was honoured at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards.
GCIS acting director-general Nomonde Mnukwa was quoted saying: “We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the HOT 102.7FM team for being honoured at the prestigious New York radio awards.
"This is a testament of the quality of talent and capabilities that South Africa possess which we are very proud of. Government supports media diversity that fosters inclusivity, creates a vibrant and thriving media landscape that is competitive on a global scale.”
Failure by both the Gauteng Communicator's Forum and the National Communicator's Forum is an indictment of both the political leadership and administration for not taking communication seriously. They have reduced it into a banner and camera component of the government instead of being strategic.
It's puzzling as to whether they really understand, let alone appreciate, the importance of their work and celebrating their own. I've maintained that most government communicators are oxygen thieves and I have been called all sorts of names on their WhatsApp groups.
Contributing to the deafening silence while Rome is burning is unpatriotic. The late Thabo Masebe, although eulogised after his death in April 2023, was loathed for openly stating that the wheels at GCIS had long fallen off.
The excuse of apportioning blame at the feet of one Jimmy Manyi, now famously known as Mzwanele, for destroying the government and media relations has long expired.
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Communicators not celebrating their own shameful
Image: Macor / 123RF
Disappointing would be an understatement. It's nauseating, pathetic and shameful yet ironic that those tasked to communicate on behalf of the government went dead silent when one of their own hoisted the flag high on behalf of the most often erratic communication machinery.
Almost a week has passed since the National Press Club hosted annual journalism awards and the Newsmaker of the Year 2023. The awards celebrate and honour excellence in the media and government communicators, in the form of the Spokesperson of the Year award.
Sadly, both the Gauteng Communicator's Forum and the National Communicator's Forum saw it fit to congratulate Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Samuel Modiba for scooping the Spokesperson of the Year award. Modiba was honoured alongside Newzroom Afrika journalist Zikhona Tshona, SABC news reporter Chriselda Lewis and Power FM's Lerato Motsa. Only the Gauteng department of health where Modiba works celebrated his feat.
FRANCIS PETERSEN | Full potential of TVET colleges needs to be appreciated
It was at the same glittering awards ceremony where the country's national rugby team, the Springboks, were named Newsmaker of the Year 2023.
Modiba's achievement emulates Panyaza Lesufi, former spokesperson of the then Gauteng MEC of education Angie Motshekga, who scooped the award in 2012 before climbing the political ladder as MEC and later premier of Gauteng.
Ironically, on the same day of the awards ceremony, GCIS had earlier issued a congratulatory statement after HOT FM was honoured at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards.
GCIS acting director-general Nomonde Mnukwa was quoted saying: “We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the HOT 102.7FM team for being honoured at the prestigious New York radio awards.
"This is a testament of the quality of talent and capabilities that South Africa possess which we are very proud of. Government supports media diversity that fosters inclusivity, creates a vibrant and thriving media landscape that is competitive on a global scale.”
Failure by both the Gauteng Communicator's Forum and the National Communicator's Forum is an indictment of both the political leadership and administration for not taking communication seriously. They have reduced it into a banner and camera component of the government instead of being strategic.
It's puzzling as to whether they really understand, let alone appreciate, the importance of their work and celebrating their own. I've maintained that most government communicators are oxygen thieves and I have been called all sorts of names on their WhatsApp groups.
Contributing to the deafening silence while Rome is burning is unpatriotic. The late Thabo Masebe, although eulogised after his death in April 2023, was loathed for openly stating that the wheels at GCIS had long fallen off.
The excuse of apportioning blame at the feet of one Jimmy Manyi, now famously known as Mzwanele, for destroying the government and media relations has long expired.
TARA ROOS | Active citizen engagement is vital in democratic process
Not only did the government communicators miss a big opportunity to celebrate their own which would have set the bar high but they also missed out that Kruger National Park was named one of the top 10 nature destinations in the world. These communicators are, however, quick at pointing a finger in the direction of the media while the other four fingers are pointing back at themselves.
Failing to celebrate one of their own for building a bridge between the government and the media is an indictment on those at the helm of communicating on behalf of the government. It's time for a serious introspection if the government is to build efficient and effective communication driven by excellence.
It appears concern raised by the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture chief justice Raymond Zondo in 2018 about instability at GCIS has fallen on deaf ears.
Ignoring Modiba's feat is a missed opportunity of building the government and media relations. It's tantamount to cutting off one's nose to spite their face. It's scandalous.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos