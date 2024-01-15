The site of the explosion was unsecure for hours after the disaster, with people arriving to take videos and pictures after hearing of the blast on the news. One shudders to think what would have happened had a second explosion taken place.
SOWETAN | Joburg still in the dark about blast
Image: Thulani Mbele
Nearly seven months after the gas explosion that rocked Bree Street in central Johannesburg, the City of Joburg has announced construction will start to rebuild the road now known as Lilian Ngoyi.
The announcement of a R196m allocated by the metro, albeit too late, would have come as welcome news for traders, small businesses and users who have been the hardest hit by its closure since the explosion.
One person was killed while more than 40 others were injured when the blast ripped through one of the busiest streets in the city. Several vehicles, including taxis, were also left damaged.
The government’s response to the disaster has been disastrous since day one, with politicians wrestling for spotlight in the aftermath instead of prioritising helping those affected rebuild their lives.
The incident proved beyond any doubt how the City of Joburg is ill prepared for any disaster but also demonstrated at great lengths how the metro is broken from top to the ground.
The site of the explosion was unsecure for hours after the disaster, with people arriving to take videos and pictures after hearing of the blast on the news. One shudders to think what would have happened had a second explosion taken place.
While the city has said that the cause of the blast was methane gas that travelled along a tunnel underground, remarkably, it has not said who was responsible for the gas.
This is because the city does not have any conclusive evidence or clue where this methane gas came from. It is therefore still plausible that the same gas could still pose a risk elsewhere underground in the streets of the city that is the economic hub of the country.
But bizarrely, city officials were quick to rule out any negligence or foul play in the aftermath. This does not inspire much confidence, though, given the city’s inability to maintain its own infrastructure underground, which has been decaying to ruins for years.
That it took the city more than six months to finally put a plan in place to rebuild the street that has rendered economic activity in the inner-city a nightmare tells us all we need to know. But this time we hope they have learnt their lessons.
