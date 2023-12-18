MATSHEPO SEEDAT | Silence about GBV is not passive, it is active inaction

One does not have to be a Christian, or for that matter religious, to appreciate the Bible’s admonishing of the sin of silence in any injustice but the punishment befitting of those who stay silent. The legal profession has a related, concept of “aiding and abetting” a crime, which is what happens when we remain silent. It is not inconceivable that both stem from a subliminal blame of the victim: she, not the perpetrator, must have provoked it! Especially where sexual violence is concerned, women are held accountable for men’s inability to control their desires and passions.
What is crystal clear, is that silence not only perpetuates the crime, but it allows gender based-violence to persist and continue undisrupted. Those electing to look away, become accomplices to the detestable crime of GBVF. Instead of focusing on the actions of the aggressor, the victim is scrutinised and questioned with the intention to soil her even more. Many reported cases end up nowhere, leaving the victims hopeless, unheard and further victimised.
This is the reality that we must confront when we remain silent, we must be willing to acknowledge that our silence is as a result of our perception of the victim, which aligns to that of the perpetrator, that she deserved it and probably asked for it. Perhaps it is the fear of the disruption that is caused by an act of violence on the woman, that prompts the silence. This fear is never experienced by the perpetrator when he commits the criminal act, but rather it is carried by those who only wish to protect him. Difficult as it may be to hold the perpetrator accountable, turning a blind eye only serves the wrong-does, never the wronged.
It is not uncommon, in our patriarchal set-up, for women to fight among themselves second-guessing men who often get off scot-free for their misdeeds. A voluptuous friend of mine once told me that when she was a teenager, she was often prevented from attending parties and entertainment events with her friends because other women looked at her with envy and disgust, claiming that she was intent on or would inadvertently “steal” their men because the men would be attracted to her.
We all bear the responsibility to sound alarm
After the end of the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children, I found myself reflecting on the significance of these crucial days, especially in the South African context. In a nation where gender-based violence and femicide is so rife, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared it “a pandemic”, 16 days of awareness does not seem quite adequate.
Campaigns like the 16 Days of Activism, were born out of a need for heightened awareness about GBVF and its lasting effects. In part it is due to GBV that are kept hidden and the perpetrators protected, while victims suffered in silence. The silence that surrounded and still surrounds the violence that is routinely visited on women proved to be the reason for its survival – thus requiring governments around the world to sound the alarm.
Having being directly and indirectly involved in our government activities for 16 Days of Activism for the past eighteen (18) years, one has to ask – why is there no significant improvement in the GBVF statistics, when there are so many resources put into fighting this scourge? I remembered that for several years, the South African government theme of the 16 Days of Activism was “Don’t Look Away, Act Against Abuse”. The aptly named theme suggests that in looking away, we become inactive about GBVF, therefore complicit in the heinous acts of abuse.
What continues to perpetuate this societal cancer, is not just that silence is chosen as a response when cases are reported. It is that silence is not just passive, but it is an active inaction that places blame on the victim of the crime. The refusal to acknowledge the cries of those haunted by violence based on their gender, is informed by an unsaid alignment with the perpetrator and alienation of the victim.
Her body made her unwelcome at events where men would be present. At no point were the men ever criticised. While it is clear that the anomaly in the situation is the men, who would quickly abandon their partners at the sight of a beautifully-shaped woman. So the hips of the woman are a crime against the men who are exonerated from responsible behaviour.
It is a blight on the conscience of our society that it is often when life is snuffed out of her body by a male perpetrator that a woman is referred to as a “victim.” They are ordinarily just an “accuser”. The perpetrators hide under the safety of such linguistic umbrellas, so to perpetuate their violent enterprise. Being an accuser is in itself an accusation. In silence, we shift the responsibility away from the perpetrator, rendering them unaccountable and above the law.
Furthermore, in silence and inaction, we deny victims of gender-based violence the psychological and emotional support they need the most. In this situation, feelings of isolation are experienced as there is no one who is willing to stand up and stand with the survivor. We all bear the responsibility to sound alarm, more so those who hold positions of institutional and public trust.
For the latter, they, have internal regulatory and broader constitutional responsibilities; not to mention the ethical obligations as leaders. It is especially important in situations where the person who committed the crime is a well-respected person or someone holds a senior position in an organisation. A survivor must have the sense that they are supported and not judged.
The power dynamics that are often associated with gender-based violence and Femicide are reinforced by silence, as their only chance of survival, is to not be confronted. Evidence that silence is not passive, but a deliberate act to keep the status quo. It is more than just siding with the perpetrator, it is to ensure that more and more women are silenced, in fear of being spurned.
Our society regularly opines why GBV survivors often choose not to report their experience with gender-based violence. They elect this path because in many instances victims are made to account for their dress, the amount of alcohol they consumed, previous sexual activities, and partners – things for which men are not asked to account. No victim wants to re-live their trauma! So, women impose silence on themselves, it is out of fearing secondary victimisation and the judgmental silence that seeks to place blame on them for their trauma. The stigmatisation on survivors on encourages more self-imposed silence.
In families, silence is usually a form of “protecting” the family from embarrassment, and possibly protecting a bread-winner, while the victim suffers the protection of the perpetrator and is often expected to co-exist with them.
In the workplace in particular, women hesitate to speak against harassers for fear of being victimised and isolated. Workplace structures always remind women that they are “guests” who must behave, while the “owners” of the workplace do as they please and create an environment tailored to satisfy their whims and desires without consequences. This disproportion in power leads to a situation in which women feel that they have no recourse against harassment. Even simple courtesies like a smile or any form of friendliness can be misconstrued, used against them, or somehow seen as solicitations for sexual liaisons.
To challenge this ingrained silence and undo structures that enable it, we must affirm the agency and humanity of women and stop seeing them as objects – existing only to satisfy insatiable male appetites. Similar objectification is playing itself out in the unfolding genocide in Gaza. It is evident that the government of Israel, (not the people of Israel), which is perpetrating the violence, does not perceive Palestinians as human beings. This dehumanisation enables Israel to slaughter human beings – women, children and the elderly included, indiscriminately.
Recognising the humanity of women, is integral to promoting an environment in which support becomes the norm. It is going to take a fundamental shift that requires political will to challenge and change the dire situation women are faced with. Among other actions, we must be willing to help amplify voices, raise awareness, believe and stand with survivors while actively confronting the silence. It is possible and indeed desirable to strive towards a more just and equitable world for all, free of violence.
As Wole Soyinka wrote in 1972: “The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny.” Speaking out against GBV or any other injustice for that matter, is a moral imperative. While the 16 days has come to an end, it does not mean that our activism must cease; we must on a daily basis, be loud, we must scream, bang the tables and defeat the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.
