SOWETAN | Thank you for support, engagement

Dear reader
As this year draws to a close, we express our heartfelt gratitude to you for your support and engagement with this platform.
Our country is going through one of the toughest periods of economic hardship since democracy.
The ongoing power crisis – the impact of which we have told in many editions throughout the year – has tragically defined much of life in SA.
The water crisis, which authorities would have us believe is exaggerated, has equally been uppermost on our reporting agenda.
So has the plight of many individuals, families and businesses battered by violent crime and trapped in a cycle of fear that permeates throughout our communities.
As journalists in this publication we commit to continue doing our part to inform you about your immediate world, to expose those who break and steal what our constitution promises us and to demand accountability from those who allow it through complicity.
We commit to do so with integrity and utmost respect for the role of good journalism in building a transparent society and a culture of accountability.
We do so because we believe in the greatness of this nation and its people.
Despite our troubles as a nation, this year has given us moments to pause and reflect on our potential.
It is this greatness that propelled a young man to defy poverty, to go on to lead our best sporting team to lift the Rugby World Cup trophy for the second time in four years.
Indeed stories such as Siya Kolisi’s reminded us that with commitment to build, ours can never be a lost nation.
In this edition we tell stories of inspirational movers such as – Musa Motha, Noluthando Sigudu, Godfrey Mphatswe – who decided to never let adversity limit the pursuit of their dreams.
There are many others across the nation who cause us to marvel at what each of us are capable of, given the opportunity.
Importantly, we hope these stories inspire a common understanding that each of us can change our circumstances for the better.
But to do so we need public systems that create opportunities and empower us with the tools to pursue our own path.
As we approach the festive season, we wish you a meaningful and peaceful Christmas and New Year.
Be safe, take care of yourself and your loved ones.
See you in January.
SOWETAN | Thank you for support, engagement
Image: Supplied
Young attorney worked as waitress to fund her dream
‘Don’t be discouraged by life’s challenges, you can start again’
Amputee dancer says his dreams stretch to far beyond dancing
