FUNDI NDABA AND LOUISE COSKERAN | Society needs to focus on ending gender-based violence as priority

SA has one of the most progressive constitutions and laws in the world when it comes to human rights, including respecting the rights of women and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community.
Yet this beautiful country is one of stark contradiction. The risk of violence is a reality for all. But the everyday lived experience of being a woman in SA is even more restricted: “don’t drive alone at night”, “don’t take that taxi”, “don’t go here”, and “don’t walk there”.
South Africans see gender-based violence (GBV) as the most important women’s rights issue to address, with many reporting it as a common occurrence in their communities.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has explicitly referred to it as a “scourge” that society must focus on ending as a foremost priority. As women, we amend our freedom to try to keep ourselves safe.
The rate of femicide in SA is five times the global average, while someone is raped every 28 seconds – just two horrifying statistics we are faced with. We limit our lives on a daily basis to avoid becoming just another statistic.
And although we know GBV can happen, anywhere, the risk increases depending on where you live, your ethnicity and sexual orientation and gender identity. Who you love and how you express your sexuality is one of the highest risk factors for GBV.
Women who identify as lesbian, queer or transgender can face not only discrimination from society but also rejection and violence in their communities, and their own families.
Often, individuals do not want to report the incidents for fear of further retribution, so reliable statistics that paint a true picture of the severity of this, are rarely available.
What we do know is increasing numbers of lesbian and queer women are subjected to the horrific trauma of so-called “corrective rape”, with the horrendous rationale it will change their sexual orientation.
We know this unimaginable violence is happening, even if it is under-reported. The Hate Crime Bill, brought by the government, will hugely assist in at least being able to monitor and report such crimes and have them dealt with as they are; acts driven by hate.
This bill is the result of years of advocacy by civil society and leadership from government and we should rightly be proud of it. As well as enforcing this legislation, there is a critical need for enhanced services and support for LGBTQ+ women fleeing violence, including shelters and ensuring non-discriminatory public services.
But what can we do to build understanding and shift some of the attitudes that drive this hate? Education is critical. We must break down the fear that comes with ignorance. We need community leaders, many of whom are speaking out against GBV, to equally stand up for the rights of individuals in the LGBTQ+com munity.
The UK is a proud supporter of the GBVF Response Fund, who are implementing the government’s national strategic plan and making a particular effort to reach community organisations in the LGBTQ+space, having recognised this was an under-served area.
As we marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we rightly celebrated SA as a beacon for human rights, including women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.
This is particularly crucial in a world where we are seeing a dangerous movement to undermine such rights grow. And yet, as the orange branding marking 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children is folded away until next year, all women – but in particularl esbian, bisexual and queer women – will continue to face that threat of violence.
Which is why the UK will continue to work with our SA partners to turn the words of international agreements on human rights into reality, so the right to live free from violence can be enjoyed by all.
■ Ndaba is a business leader and former CEO of Forum for the Empowerment of Women Coskeran is a social development adviser at the UK High Commission in SA specialising in gender equality.
FUNDI NDABA AND LOUISE COSKERAN | Society needs to focus on ending gender-based violence as priority
Rate of femicide is five times global average, while someone is raped every 28 seconds in SA – just two horrifying statistics
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SA has one of the most progressive constitutions and laws in the world when it comes to human rights, including respecting the rights of women and individuals in the LGBTQ+ community.
Yet this beautiful country is one of stark contradiction. The risk of violence is a reality for all. But the everyday lived experience of being a woman in SA is even more restricted: “don’t drive alone at night”, “don’t take that taxi”, “don’t go here”, and “don’t walk there”.
South Africans see gender-based violence (GBV) as the most important women’s rights issue to address, with many reporting it as a common occurrence in their communities.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has explicitly referred to it as a “scourge” that society must focus on ending as a foremost priority. As women, we amend our freedom to try to keep ourselves safe.
The rate of femicide in SA is five times the global average, while someone is raped every 28 seconds – just two horrifying statistics we are faced with. We limit our lives on a daily basis to avoid becoming just another statistic.
And although we know GBV can happen, anywhere, the risk increases depending on where you live, your ethnicity and sexual orientation and gender identity. Who you love and how you express your sexuality is one of the highest risk factors for GBV.
Women who identify as lesbian, queer or transgender can face not only discrimination from society but also rejection and violence in their communities, and their own families.
Often, individuals do not want to report the incidents for fear of further retribution, so reliable statistics that paint a true picture of the severity of this, are rarely available.
What we do know is increasing numbers of lesbian and queer women are subjected to the horrific trauma of so-called “corrective rape”, with the horrendous rationale it will change their sexual orientation.
We know this unimaginable violence is happening, even if it is under-reported. The Hate Crime Bill, brought by the government, will hugely assist in at least being able to monitor and report such crimes and have them dealt with as they are; acts driven by hate.
This bill is the result of years of advocacy by civil society and leadership from government and we should rightly be proud of it. As well as enforcing this legislation, there is a critical need for enhanced services and support for LGBTQ+ women fleeing violence, including shelters and ensuring non-discriminatory public services.
But what can we do to build understanding and shift some of the attitudes that drive this hate? Education is critical. We must break down the fear that comes with ignorance. We need community leaders, many of whom are speaking out against GBV, to equally stand up for the rights of individuals in the LGBTQ+com munity.
The UK is a proud supporter of the GBVF Response Fund, who are implementing the government’s national strategic plan and making a particular effort to reach community organisations in the LGBTQ+space, having recognised this was an under-served area.
As we marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we rightly celebrated SA as a beacon for human rights, including women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.
This is particularly crucial in a world where we are seeing a dangerous movement to undermine such rights grow. And yet, as the orange branding marking 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children is folded away until next year, all women – but in particularl esbian, bisexual and queer women – will continue to face that threat of violence.
Which is why the UK will continue to work with our SA partners to turn the words of international agreements on human rights into reality, so the right to live free from violence can be enjoyed by all.
■ Ndaba is a business leader and former CEO of Forum for the Empowerment of Women Coskeran is a social development adviser at the UK High Commission in SA specialising in gender equality.
PHEMELO SEGOE | Another option for pupils who failed to write their matric
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Posting Zahara’s death before family confirms it, shocking and callous
SOWETAN | SA's local governance is broken
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos