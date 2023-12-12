MINA LESOMA | Politicians must move away from negative electioneering

The weekend media provided very balanced reports about Shosholoza Meyl service whose return was big news last week and thereby demonstrating why society will never survive without good news journalists.
The contrast with how some politicians welcomed the reintroduction news of Shosholoza Meyl was shocking and it seemed that politicians almost wanted the service to fail.
A long carriage departed Johannesburg for Cape Town on Thursday and encountered challenges at Wellington Train Station, just a mere 70km outside its destination. They had covered just about 1,450km when passengers were left with no choice but to complete the journey on buses.
On board the long-distance rail service train were hundreds of passengers, all of whom paid about R900, a vindication of the need for an affordable service. A verified X account (formerly Twitter) purportedly belonging to Julius Malema tweeted that: “It was a flop. PR gone wrong. Risking the lives of our people for the sake of the votes.”
Another leader, Thami Mabhena, released a media statement with a DA letterhead: “The PR exercise surrounding Shosholoza Meyl’s return has ended in a predictable debacle,showcasing a high level of incompetence and ineptitude.”
The tweet and the statement ought to be accepted as being from the said leaders, and should be repudiated for thinking one could derive PR from a shortcoming. But in the context of the pending 2024 elections, it is understandable that some leaders will express suchs entiments.
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) put out a statement acknowledging the challenges, and why the journey had to end in Wellington. This was nothing to celebrate, but called for accountability and corrective action from all concerned.
Reality is that so many of our people need the rail service, for reasons of safety, affordability and effectiveness. The rail service needs to anchor quality public transport that links people with economic opportunities.
It seems that some leaders are driven by shortsightedness and immediate electoral gains. Despite the inconvenience to our people, these leaders chose to throw the interests of the people out of the window and everything became about themselves.
In one article, a journalist spoke to a rail transport consultant who provided background to the challenges and what needs to be done to get rail working. Because some rail tracks remained unused for a long time since the outbreak of Covid-19, some informal settlements were Town’s central line, and that has become a mammoth task on its own.
There are challenges that are infrastructural; the modernisation of the rolling stock, signalling equipment improvements, etc. Lastly, the challenges relate to criminality, vandalism and failing governance at entities, as also alluded to by the State Capture Commission .
That some see a legitimate issue upon which to base manifestos and campaign slogans on our people’s inconvenience and daily struggles is unfortunate. These leaders need to take time and understand the pain of our people and businesses. As evidenced by one weekend article, journalists have a far more significant role to play in helping SA recover her rail service and become what we all envisioned it to be – a functional and viable economy.
■ Lesoma is chair of parliamentary committee on transport
MINA LESOMA | Politicians must move away from negative electioneering
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
