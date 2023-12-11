GOSIAME MASIKE | Absent fathers fuel crime in their affirmation-seeking offsprings

I visited several schools in Gauteng recently. When I asked a small group of children about their experience of having a father in their lives, many met me with blank stares.
They did not have a response because they were not growing up with one. They had never had a consistent father by their side. According to Stats SA, half of children in the country do not live with their biological fathers.
My experience working in the correctional services space has taught me about the far-reaching implications of this. There is a clear link between the access and relationship children have with their fathers and how likely they are to commit a crime – either as a child or later in life.
Studies have shown that youths with the highest incarceration rates are those who never had a father living with them. Among female inmates, more than half come from homes without fathers. In my work with juvenile inmates in prisons, I have seen this first-hand.
When you engage with these youths, when you start asking: “What happened? Why are you here?”, and learning more about their childhood, it almost always involves an absent, neglectful or abusive father.
Few had a father to guide, support and encourage them– a father to show them right from wrong and demonstrate that. It is not just about biological fathers – the young people I work with tend not to have positive male role models in their lives.
The men they interact with often promote arrogant and chauvinistic behaviour as a minimum. In worst cases,they are misogynistic,abusive and violent. Growing up, I was betrayed by the adult men I confided in when I hit adolescence.
Rather than counsel me through the changes I was going through, they revealed the secrets I had shared publicly, much to my humiliation. I also thought beating a woman was normal. None of the men in my life taught me differently.
SA’s ongoing gender-based violence epidemic has inevitably led to a mistrust between men and women. It is worth stating that while people of all genders perpetrate and experience intimate partner violence, men are most often the perpetrators and women and children the victims.
This epidemic, combined with traditional patriarchal views on the roles of men and women, which are deeply entrenched in South African culture, has contributed to a skepticism towards single fathers.
I am a single father to a young daughter, and have attracted the unjustified suspicion of my community over the years. Being a single father in SA is often seen as taboo, especially if the child is a girl.
It is simply not the norm. In the past, people around me have thought that I was hiding something. I have even had the police come to my door for no other reason than my neighbours thinking my situation was unusual and that something must therefore be wrong.
While I understand and will always support public concern about keeping children safe, I think we need to be careful about alienating and ostracising loving single fathers.
It runs the risk of making a difficult situation worse. Instead, we should be supporting single fathers or any father , and any parent or guardian. Being responsible for a child is a challenging experience that can be made easier if parents are educated and guided.
I think SA is seeing signs of change. A new generation of fathers is emerging. Men who are looking back at the behaviour of their own fathers and deciding to change the narrative. We do not want to be absent or abusive. We want to be present, engaged, a force for good.
We want to protect our children from harm, give them a fair chance in life, and guide them away from the influences that may lead them to crime and incarceration. There is hope for transformation. But it is our collective responsibility, in our families, communities and broader society, to create it.
■ Masike is head of Heartlines’ correctional services unit and a single father
