A woman involved in divorce proceedings and the wife lodged a Rule 43 application for interim maintenance pending the finalisation of the divorce action.
In her application, the wife sought spousal maintenance in the amount of R127,122.51 per month, maintenance in respect of the parties’ minor children in the amount of R19,999.32 per month per child and a contribution to her legal costs in the amount of R140,000.
Despite the husband opposing the application, the parties agreed that the husband would pay an amount of R15,500 per month for the maintenance of both minor children, their school fees, the domestic worker’s salary in the amount of R4,500 per month and any excess on the medical aid provided the wife furnishes him with proof of the excess amount.
The husband opposed the application in respect of the wife’s claims for spousal maintenance and contribution towards her legal costs.
The parties had lived together with their two minor children since about April 27 2019 at a house that was rented by the husband.
According to the wife, the house was rented for the family’s use, while the husband argued that it was for the minor children only.
Further, the wife argued that due to the husband’s polygamous relationship, his time was divided between her and his first wife in Glen Marias and Boksburg, spending two days and three nights alternatively.
Her and the minor children lived in a four bedroomed house, which was rented by the husband and in March, he stopped paying rent, seeking a more affordable place for them.
TINA HOKWANA | Court sets aside wife’s sky high claims for spousal maintenance, legal costs
Man ordered to pay R15,500 per month for maintenance of both minor children
Image: 123RF
A woman involved in divorce proceedings and the wife lodged a Rule 43 application for interim maintenance pending the finalisation of the divorce action.
In her application, the wife sought spousal maintenance in the amount of R127,122.51 per month, maintenance in respect of the parties’ minor children in the amount of R19,999.32 per month per child and a contribution to her legal costs in the amount of R140,000.
Despite the husband opposing the application, the parties agreed that the husband would pay an amount of R15,500 per month for the maintenance of both minor children, their school fees, the domestic worker’s salary in the amount of R4,500 per month and any excess on the medical aid provided the wife furnishes him with proof of the excess amount.
The husband opposed the application in respect of the wife’s claims for spousal maintenance and contribution towards her legal costs.
The parties had lived together with their two minor children since about April 27 2019 at a house that was rented by the husband.
According to the wife, the house was rented for the family’s use, while the husband argued that it was for the minor children only.
Further, the wife argued that due to the husband’s polygamous relationship, his time was divided between her and his first wife in Glen Marias and Boksburg, spending two days and three nights alternatively.
Her and the minor children lived in a four bedroomed house, which was rented by the husband and in March, he stopped paying rent, seeking a more affordable place for them.
TINA HOKWANA | Spousal maintenance stopped as wife’s extra income hidden
The husband was paying a monthly rental amount of R30,000 for the four bedroomed house until March, and now pays R 9,500 for a smaller house.
In respect of the wife’s claim for spousal maintenance, the court mentioned that much of the quantum of maintenance she claimed for herself was for entertainment/luxury and claimed relatively very little for the two minor children.
She argued that the husband introduced her to a lavish lifestyle and that she wants to maintain that lifestyle.
However, the evidence that she presented in support of her case did not match the exorbitant amount of money that the husband used to give to her.
The court further mentioned that she earns R17,812.55 monthly, and it was unclear why additional maintenance was needed, and/or why she could not survive on that salary.
In addition, she complained about the size of the house that she and the minor children are currently staying in but failed to explain in her papers why the smaller house is not suitable except to say that the husband was paying the rental in the amount of R30,000 before and now he moved her and minor children to a house where rental is in the amount of R9,500 monthly.
Finally, the court concluded that it was common cause that the husband was depositing money in the wife’s bank account, however, the deposits did not equate to the amount that she was claiming for spousal maintenance, especially on entertainment and lavish lifestyle.
TINA HOKWANA | Polygamist forfeits share of pension in divorce to 1st wife
In respect of the wife’s claim for a contribution of R140,000, which was later reduced to R81,000, towards her legal costs, the court found that she could not justify the exorbitant amount of legal costs.
The court ordered the husband to pay an amount of R15,500 per month for the maintenance of both minor children, their school fees, the domestic worker’s salary in the amount of R4,500 per month, continue paying rent for the property where the wife stays with the minor children and any excess on the medical aid provided the wife furnishes him with proof of the excess amount.
The claim for spousal maintenance and contribution towards her legal costs was denied.
TINA HOKWANA | Court finds reasonable punishment after husband failed to pay spousal maintenance
TINA HOKWANA | Court has discretion on redistribution order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos