MARGARIDA GOUVEIA MARAIS | Angola and SA relations hold key to SADC prosperity

An economic relationship between Angola and SA, both integral members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), offers a profound insight into the mechanisms and benefits of regional integration and economic cooperation.
This interplay, anchored in diverse sectors including trade agreements, investment project and the significant oil and diamond industries, not only facilitates mutual growth but also propels regional development.
Trade cooperation between Angola and SA, currently valued at $29.6m (about R552m) is a figure that belies the immense potential. This modest sum, originating from seven projects across service provision, manufacturing and agro-industry, highlights significant untapped opportunities in bilateral trade.
The impact of South African investment in Angola is palpable, having generated over 1,000 jobs. Moreover, 26 South African companies have established operations in Angola. It underscores the importance of perceiving each other as indispensable partners and fostering an environment conducive to mutual growth and prosperity.
Angola is one of the world’s leading diamond producers with plans to increase its output. The development of a new mine in the east, projected to produce 5.7-million carats in 2023, represents over half of Angola’s total output from the previous year.
Despite setbacks from Covid-19, Angola remains committed to revolutionising its diamond industry. The Luaxe project, near Catoca mine, which accounts for 70% of Angola’s diamond production, exemplifies this commitment. This project is a strategic move to enhance Angola’s standing in the international diamond market.
Angola relies heavily on its oil and gas sector, which constitutes over 90% of its exports. Angola ranks as one of the top-four oil producers in Africa. With increasing crude oil production and plans to stabilise output at about 1.3 million barrels a day, the oil sector remains a critical element of the national economy, reinforcing its pivotal role in the global energy landscape.
Key legal and regulatory reforms have been instrumental in moulding Angola’s oil industry. Angola’s initiatives to develop new oil refineries such as those in Cabinda, Soyo and Lobito aim to cut import dependence and bolster fuel security.
As Angola and SA continue to fortify their economic bond, they face certain challenges that must be addressed to fully harness the benefits of their partnership. Key among these challenges is the need to diversify their economies. Efforts should be made to explore other sectors like technology, renewable energy and tourism.
Investing in human resources will ensure a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and economic growth. This focus on human development, coupled with strengthening economic ties,will not only benefit Angola andSA but set a precedent for other countries in the SADC region. While challenges exist, such as the need for greater trade and investment cooperation and economic diversification, the opportunities are vast.
■ Gouveia Morais is an economics analyst
MARGARIDA GOUVEIA MARAIS | Angola and SA relations hold key to SADC prosperity
Image: SeanGallup
