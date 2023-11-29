SOWETAN | Meyiwa trialists crossed line

There is a popular narrative that exists that the five men on trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are innocent and were framed as part of a police conspiracy whose genesis and motive is not clear.
This narrative often shapes the lens through which those who believe it perceive evidence being led in court and proceedings more generally. Of course, it is acceptable to hold different views about the trial as it unfolds.
But what is concerning is when our views on the presumed guilt or innocence of the accused begin to influence how we see even what should be the most objective facts around proceedings.
On Monday, a scuffle broke out during a court adjournment between three of the accused –Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli –and correctional services wardens guarding them in court.
Warden Enerst Jele told the court that for at least two weeks, some of the accused wanted to sit on top of the court benches during adjournments, behaviour, he says, is not allowed. He cautioned them against this, to which they allegedly responded that his job was to transport them to and from court. When such behaviour happened again on Monday, he approached them to tell them the same thing.
A video taken in that moment shows three of the accused lunging at and assaulting him before other officers intervened. Worrying is that those who support the men have sought to suggest that they were provoked by Jele. There is no evidence of such provocation.
An officer of the law has a right to tell accused persons under his care what behaviour is acceptable or not. This is not up to the whims of the accused but what the state deems is permissible to maintain order and security. Importantly, even if the accused did not agree with the instruction, attacking an officer is a criminal offence.
The thuggish behaviour demonstrated by the accused, although not surprising considering that some of them are convicted murderers, must be appropriately dealt with by correctional services officials.
It is yet another example of how brazen criminals have become in undermining our laws and the entitlement they have to trample on the rights of others.
Meyiwa trialists crossed line
