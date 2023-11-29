FRANCIS PETERSON | The 16 Days of Activism campaign should evolve into real action

Our campuses should also be intellectually safe spaces, where students feel free to speak out about issues that concern them, and where archaic ideas around masculinity can be exposed, challenged and contested without fear of retribution.
Creating a safe, caring environment for our students includes listening to them, responding in an appropriate and timely way, and working with them towards co-creating real workable solutions.
Universities are ideally placed to provide professional mental health support to victims of abuse – many of whom would otherwise not have easy access to it. Through individual therapy, as well as the various self-awareness programmes offered on our campuses, we empower potential victims to realise their own worth.
It also equips them with knowledge on how to avoid an abusive situation, and how to act when they find themselves in it. Economic abuse is a manifestation of GBV that is too often overlooked. This silent and insidious form of abuse traps women in a cycle of dependency and can prevent them from pursuing employment prospects and attaining personal growth.
Education remains one of the most potent weapons in the fight against economic abuse. But it needs to go even further than that. As hubs of research and critical thinking, universities should use their resources towards understanding the dynamics of economic abuse and the most effective interventions to address it. As part of our society-focused role, we should also use our knowledge and skills to provide counselling, legal aid and economic advice.
The digital sphere has become a critical battleground in the fight against GBV. Not only does it provide access to online platforms where survivors of GBV can speak out, share experiences and create a support network– it also enables counsellors and caregivers to reach victims who would otherwis enot be able to make use of their services.
It is abundantly clear that institutions of higher learning have an importan tand meaningful role to play in the fight against GBV on a variety of fronts. What is equally clear is that it is a fight we cannot win on our own. A collaborative approach by higher education, the private and business sector and government is needed to reinforce anti-abuse discourse from various angles.
■ Petersen is vice-chancellor and principal of the University of the Free State
FRANCIS PETERSON | The 16 Days of Activism campaign should evolve into real action
Institutions of higher learning have an important role to play in the fight against GBV
Image: Alon Skuy
The 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse campaign has over the years raised valuable awareness around the pervasive scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) that continues to plague our country in general – and our institutions of higher learning in particular.
But, as with any campaign around an issue of such importance, it is vital that awareness evolves into real action. And in the higher education sphere, there is much that universities can do to make a real difference. SA’s levels of violence against the more vulnerable sectors of our society remain alarming.
The UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) recently expressed grave concern over the latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service. It revealed that more than three children and 12 women were murdered daily in SA over a 90-day period between October and December last year – while another 21, 434 women and children suffered attempted murder or grievous bodily harm.
Such staggering levels of abuse can simply never be accepted as the norm. On our university campuses in particular, the rate of GBV remains unacceptably high. As university authorities, it is essential that we never lose the impetus to combat this. It starts by ensuring that our campuses constitute physically safe spaces for our students – with all necessary security measures in place.
BRIGITTA MANGALE | The need for legal reform is urgent to eliminate GBV
