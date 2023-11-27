PAUL MASHATILE | Renewing our commitment to fighting gender-based violence

This year marks 25 years of SA’s participation in the annual 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children.
On Saturday, I had the privilege of launching this year’s campaign in Mpumalanga. It runs from November 25 to December 10 and aims to raise awareness about the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide have on women and children and the social fabric of our society.
It further highlights the pressing need for us to renew our commitment to tackling this issue comprehensively. The reality is that GBVF is a profound and widespread issue in SA that has far-reaching consequences.
It is systemic and deeply entrenched in institutions, religion, culture and tradition. According to recent police stats, about 53,900 South Africans reported being victims of a sexual offence in the fiscal year 2022-2023.
About 80% of the victims reported being raped, while more than 7,600 reported being sexually assaulted. What is concerning is that between July and September 2023, 10,516 rapes were reported, with 4,726 violations occurring at the victim’s or perpetrator’s home.
Additionally, 293 children lost their lives, 361 attempted murder incidents occurred, and 1,820 assault cases causing grievous bodily harm were reported. Behind each number is a story of pain, fear, and the urgent need for comprehensive action. It is important we provide support systems for survivors instead of victim shaming and blaming.
This includes expanding access to counselling, medical care, legal aid, and safe shelters. Empowering survivors tore build their lives is integral to the healing process and breaking the cycle of violence.
The government has introduced policies and programmes, which include:
●the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act Amendment Bill; and
● the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill, and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill.
The establishment and capacity building of Rapid Response Teams at provincial and local levels is evidence of our commitment to an inclusive approach to ending this pandemic.
The development of the Comprehensive National Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Prevention and the Integrated Femicide Strategic Frameworks signal a holistic approach to turning the tide.
November marked a historic milestone with the passing of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill by the National Assembly. The establishment of the council is an urgent and critical task and will ensure that GBVF issues are mainstreamed in government operations and functions and that the response is inter-sectoral, therefore leaving no one behind.
We are actively promoting the inclusion of men in shaping the response on gender-based violence, acknowledging the positionality of men and women in reinforcing violent practices.
This includes acknowledging that violence also occurs in same-sex relationships and that men can also be at the receiving end of violence. On November 19, we launched the Takuwani Riime Programme of Action for the period 2023–2025 in Limpopo.
This programme encourages men to address the many gender-related issues plaguing society. The programme acknowledges that eliminating GBVF will require rejecting all forms of violence, no matter how ingrained in customs or how widely accepted they maybe.
I urge men to be role models for young boys and guide them to have respect for and value the rights of women while also earning respect for themselves without perpetuating toxic masculinity. To ensure a future where women and children will not live in fear, it is necessary that we dismantle practices premised on the superiority and dominance of men. We must build a free, non-sexist, and equal society.
■ Mashatile is deputy president of SA
