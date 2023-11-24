SOWETAN | Financial crooks get off the hook

The past two weeks have highlighted the sobering reality of our state accountability machinery and its limited capability to fight complex corruption. Last week, the Competition Commission announced that UK-based Standard Chartered Bank agreed to pay a R42m settlement penalty after its admission of guilt for the manipulation of the rand.
The bank is one of 28 financial institutions that were investigated by the commission for their alleged involvement in the manipulation of the USD/ZAR currency pair over several years. Many have rightfully criticised the commission for accepting a settlement penalty perceived as minimal in relation to the potentially significant damage caused by the banks.
The commission explained that the figure was both a result of the legislative limitations – 10% of the offending firm’s annual turnover in SA – and equally, its desire to incentivise the company to give evidence against others still under investigation.
While the commission believes it has a strong case, it has admitted to the complexity of going after cartels by its very nature demands being lenient to some criminals in the hope of catching others.
Meanwhile, this week former Eskom executive Matshela Koko’s corruption case was struck off the roll, following unreasonable delays by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The decision by the court does not mean Koko has been acquitted of the serious allegations he faced, nor does it mean he is guilty for that matter.
It does mean, as things stand, we are no closer to the truth because NPA has no capacity to investigate and prosecute financial crimes that have a degree of complexity. The NPA has been at pains to explain the depth of its skills and capacity challenges.
The merits of the two cases differ, however, they commonly demonstrate serious limitations –structural, legal or otherwise – in the state’s ability to investigate, prosecute and within reasonable time deliver justice no matter who or which institutions are involved. This further cements the perception in the public that the more sophisticated the crime, the less likely it is the perpetrators will be brought to book.
SOWETAN | Financial crooks get off the hook
Image: Esa Alexander
