SOWETAN | Singling out Bavuma a bit unfair

After the delirium of celebrating the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph, our other hope, the Proteas, fell short once again when they were eliminated in the Cricket World Cup semifinals last week.
We had so much belief that, after an impressive group phase showing in the tournament, which concluded with Australia’s win over hosts India on Sunday, Temba Bavuma’s team would finally cross the semifinal barrier and bring the cup back home.
But it wasn’t meant to be, and Bavuma’s troops followed in the footsteps of those who came agonisingly close before, such as the 1999 and 2015 teams, who similarly made the last four.
Typically, the latest failure – which saw SA lose comprehensively to Australia in last week’s semifinal – has triggered lots of criticism directed at the team and Bavuma, in particular, who has had to bear the brunt of such condemnation.
It’s no surprise because Bavuma, as captain, must shoulder a lot of responsibility. He was not helped by a less-than-productive time as an opening batsman in the tournament, his poor form exacerbated by injury.
But to single him out for censure, when he had led the team with such grace in the group phase, is a bit unfair. Some have called for him to be removed as team captain – and this is not unreasonable given that Cricket SA has to plan forward and look ahead to the next World Cup in 2027. But when a team has had a bump and failed to attain a particular mission, it is not worth it to single out individuals.
Bavuma inadvertently gave his detractors some ammunition by admitting before the clash with Australia that he was “not 100 percent fit”, but surely he didn’t force himself into the team? The coach, Rob Walter, must have consulted deeply with him before a decision for him to play was made. Also such a decision surely considered Bavuma’s leadership role, which in a key semifinal would have been beneficial to the team.
It didn’t go as planned, as the Proteas lost, but that’s the beauty of the sport, and we must always accept results even when they don’t favour us.
The culture of finger-pointing has never borne any fruit. It only breeds resentment and can lead to players suffering mental health challenges. But Bavuma is made of sterner stuff, and we were happy to see him facing up to the media upon his arrival from India at the weekend. Hard luck Proteas. In 2027 when we co-host the event with Zimbabwe, we surely will do better.
SOWETAN | Singling out Bavuma a bit unfair
