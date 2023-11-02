SOWETAN | NPA's move on 'Dr' Lani concerning

There can be no doubt that all of us agree that only charges backed by evidence must be pursued for prosecution in court.
No one’s rights should be undermined by law enforcement agencies on flimsy and unproven allegations of wrongdoing. However, we equally have an expectation that when there is apparent evidence of criminal behaviour by an individual, all reasonable steps be taken to ensure they are held accountable.
This week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute TikTok imposter Matthew Lani who lied to his social media followers claiming to be a medical doctor. He was arrested on Sunday during one of his clandestine excursions to Helen Joseph Hospital where he created videos of himself pretending to be a medical practitioner.
The NPA said it had no evidence of criminality against the hoaxer and referred the case for further investigation.
This raises a number of questions about the liability of one’s actions, including on digital platforms. It is a criminal to impersonate a doctor, according to the health professions council of SA .There is plenty of evidence on digital platforms of Lani claiming to be a medical practitioner and giving medical advice to his followers.
Dr Sanele Zingela, a real practitioner, has opened a criminal case against Lani for using his name as one of many aliases. Evidence of the use of Dr Zingela’s name is in the public domain.
Lani filmed himself trespassing in a public hospital and going into staff locker rooms to substantiate his lies. It is unclear what the threshold of evidence must be for the prosecution’s authority to accept it as reasonable to form a basis of a successful prosecution.
That his behaviour straddles the physical and virtual worlds does not mean its potential to cause harm is any less. It demonstrates the correlation between what happens in the virtual world and its impact on our physical reality. Our concern with the NPA’s decision is the impression it creates that those who use digital platforms to lie are immune to accountability.
SOWETAN | NPA's move on 'Dr' Lani concerning
